When is Nick Diaz's next fight in the UFC?

One of the legends of MMA, Nick Diaz, is set to make his return to the UFC in September after a five-year hiatus. He rematches 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler on the main card of UFC 266.

Nick Diaz has not graced the UFC octagon with his presence since he fought Anderson Silva at UFC 183. Typically a welterweight, Diaz looked somewhat undersized when competing at Silva's natural 185lbs. Diaz lost the fight via judge's decision, although he gave fans of the UFC some of the most memorable taunts of all time in the process.

"I LOVE IT!"#OnThisDay in 2015 - Nick Diaz laid down in the Octagon vs Silva 😅 pic.twitter.com/afJTwEd1NF — UFC (@ufc) January 31, 2021

The fight was later made a no contest after Anderson Silva popped for performance enhancing drugs. However, Nick Diaz also tested positive post-fight, although it was marijuana in his case. Despite Silva's transgression being considerably worse, Diaz was hit with a much larger suspension.

An initial ban of five years was later reduced to two, but the fight with Silva was the last time fans saw Nick Diaz compete. Now he is finally returning, against a fellow veteran of the sport.

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2

When Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler first fought, it was in 2004 at UFC 47. The fight was only Diaz's second UFC fight, although he had already made a name for himself while competing at the WEC.

Diaz and Lawler put on an all-time great performance in which both men had moments of success. But it was Diaz who ultimately came out on top, knocking Lawler out in the second round.

This is how Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 1 played out at UFC 47 way back in 2004!pic.twitter.com/oNyJluMMG0 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 14, 2021

Now, with both men in the twilight of their careers, they will once again face off against one another. This fight will also be unique in the fact that it will be five rounds, despite it not being a title fight or a Fight Night main event.

The only other fight in UFC history to be a five-round undercard non-title bout was with Nick Diaz's younger Nate, who fought Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Nick Diaz competes at UFC 266, which will be headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.

