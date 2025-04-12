Alexander Volkanovski makes hilarious confession about Diego Lopes and Yair Rodríguez's scuffle at UFC 314 presser: "I might not have an opponent"

Alexander Volkanovski took the time to talk to the UFC's broadcast team following his grueling weight cut to 145 pounds. During the interview, he was asked about the explosive moment between Yair Rodríguez and Diego Lopes at the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference.

Ad

The aforementioned featherweights got into a war of words at the pre-fight presser, which culminated in a screaming match. Fortunately, they never came to blows and order was restored. When asked about the incident, Volkanovski could only joke about nearly losing his opponent, Lopes.

"At one point I'm just like, 'Look, don't fight each other. If someone gets injured I might not have an opponent,' so I was, as you could see, I was on standby. At the start I was like, 'Ah.' I could see nothing would happen, but they end up having another chat after, I don't know if you've seen their second little altercation they sort of had. Not altercation, but words are had, they got a bit closer, so I'm like, 'I better make sure nothing happens,' because I wanna make sure I got a dance partner tomorrow night."

Ad

Trending

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's thoughts on the Yair Rodríguez vs. Diego Lopes scuffle:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, it wasn't the argument at the press conference that gave Volkanovski cause for concern. Instead, a second, largely unseen confrontation between Rodríguez and Lopes is what alarmed him, as if he feared that their tension could soon turn physical, prompting him to stand by on the sidelines.

Fortunately for Volkanovski and the UFC as a whole, nothing more came out of a combustible situation.

Alexander Volkanovski is linked to both men

While Alexander Volkanovski is currently scheduled to take on Diego Lopes in the UFC 314 main event, he has previous experience with Yair Rodríguez. Following an unsuccessful attempt at dethroning Islam Makhachev as the lightweight champion, Volkanovski returned to featherweight to defend his then belt.

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski TKO'ing Yair Rodríguez:

Expand Tweet

At the time, Rodríguez was the division's interim champion, and the pair unified the titles at UFC 290. It was a largely dominant affair for Volkanovski, who outwrestled and outstruck Rodríguez across three rounds before TKO'ing him for the finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.