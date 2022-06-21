"He's showed that he can be beat" - Alexander Volkanovski on potential "massive fight" against Charles Oliveira for champ-champ status

Alexander Volkanovski is eyeing double-champion status and is open to a fight against top-ranked lightweight and former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira.

Volkanovski, who is set to feature at UFC 276 next month, recently appeared alongside teammates Israel Adesanya and Kai Kara-France at a press conference. At the presser, the City Kickboxing trio previewed their upcoming championship fights and even discussed future opponents.

Volkanovski, the reigning featherweight champion, was asked about his ambitions of winning UFC lightweight gold during the presser, to which he replied:

“Yeah, that’s why I’ve talked about this third fight with Max being a big one... When I’m think of, after this [fight with Holloway], when I’m gonna do my thing it’s gonna give me that time to go [up]. At least have a chance to go for that double champ status. That’s what I want. I’m gonna do what I’m planning on doing. And that’s what I’m gonna go for."

Charles Oliveira was the last fighter to hold the lightweight strap. The Brazilian will likely feature in the next 155-pound championship bout and Volkanovski had this to say about 'do Bronx':

"And when I look at Oliveira - dangerous fighter. Dangerous fighter, lot of people like watching fight, exciting fights. But obviously, he showed that he can be beat. He showed that in his last few, even if they were exciting. He was almost beat every one of those times. The thing is with me I ain't giving him opportunities."

Watch the full press conference below:

The UFC lightweight belt is currently vacant after Charles Oliveira controversially missed weight prior to his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. The Brazilian was stripped of the title, but still won the fight when he submitted Gaethje in the first round.

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Oliveira will contest the vacant lightweight strap when he returns. While Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor have both been rumored as potential opponents for the former champion, a shot at champ-champ status could be on the cards for Alexander Volkanovski later this year, should he beat Max Holloway for the third time.

Alexander Volkanovski on his trilogy fight against Max Holloway

At the same press conference, Alexander Volkanovski previewed his upcoming trilogy bout against former champion Max Holloway. Volkanovski already has two wins over 'Blessed' and will be looking to put an end to his rivalry with the Hawaiian when they lock horns in the co-main event of UFC 276 on July 2nd.

'The Great' had this to say about the highly anticipated bout, highlighting his desire to secure a finish:

“I don’t think that I will have to do anything. But that doesn’t mean I’m not gonna try, right? I’m gonna go out there and I’m planning on a putting a beating on him this time. I really want to set a statement. Obviously, get a finish. Really getting that dominant win would definitely help [attain] the legacy that I want."

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway squared off at UFC 245 and UFC 251, with 'The Great' coming away with decision wins on both occasions.

Since then, Volkanovski has looked sensational in his title defenses against Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung. Meanwhile, Holloway earned a third shot at the reigning featherweight king with back-to-back victories over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

