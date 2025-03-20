Alexander Volkanovski reacts to Jon Jones rocking Aang from Avatar hairstyle in recent clip

As UFC 314 draws near, Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up for the main card against Diego Lopes. The featherweight division recently has been in a state of flux, with Ilia Topuria vacating his title to move up in weight and Dan Hooker pulling out of UFC 313 against Justin Gaethje very last minute. Coming back from back-to-back losses, Volkanovski's return is eagerly awaited by the MMA community.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski recently appeared in a podcast hosted by Michael Bisping and discussed his upcoming fight. They talked about heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who recently got a rather funky hairstyle-the one reminiscent of famous anime protagonist Aang from Avatar. Avatar holds a special place in the MMA community, with another fanatic, Israel Adesanya, whose nickname, 'The Last Style Bender, ' is derived from.

Volkanovski, when asked about his views on the haircut, said:

"I mean so who's that again, that he's doing? [referring to Aang from Avatar], okay yeah I should have known that. I'm not right into that so I don't get it but I mean I know people are fully committed fully invested so good for them."

'The Great' added:

"I was going to say I don't have the hair to do it but where the arrow is think I've got enough hair where the arrow is so maybe I could do it I think I could do it"

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments in the video below: (1:58:06)

Alexander Volkanovski's relentless pursuit ahead of UFC 314:

Ahead of UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski is looking sharp and in great shape. Volkanovski, who is termed one of the most disciplined fighters, recently disclosed his strategy and sacrifices to win this fight. The Australian, coming off back-to-back losses, refuses to take any chances in his fight camp this time as he has a lot to prove to the MMA world.

In a recent interview, 'The Great' explained how one percent change makes everything different and is a step closer to success:

"Like the day we knew we were going to fight, I was like, okay, let's start doing some fight simulators, let's start game-planning. We did everything early, and as I've been saying all week, even the dieting and everything around it—I've always trained hard, everyone knows that."

Volkanovski added:

"That's something I'll always have and always do, but I probably could have done some things better. My nutrition, maybe laying off the alcohol—I wouldn’t do it so close to the fight, but maybe further out, I could have cut back. I mean, yeah, I could have done better with my nutrition. This time, I decided to lock in 14 weeks out from the fight. No cheat meals, not even one. .. I didn’t want to wait until two weeks before the fight to finally feel sharp again."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments in the video below (05:41):

