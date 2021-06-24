"Remarks like that show his true colours" - Alexander Volkanovski reveals why he lost his temper with Brian Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski has revealed why he lost his temper with Brian Ortega during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter.

Fans were teased about the idea of the two featherweights having a legitimate problem with one another in the lead-up to the show, and now, it’s starting to manifest on screen. Alexander Volkanovski is usually a pretty calm and collected guy but right now, he seems to be getting pretty riled up by his future opponent Ortega.

Don’t mess with Alexander Volkanovski

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, 'The Great' went into more detail about what exactly is getting on his nerves.

“He’s [Brian Ortega] always f***ing late, let me tell you that. Always late. It’s a tricky one because how much information can I give away? The four episodes are out, so a lot of people are saying ‘ah it took four years for it to heat up’ but, I’m probably giving away too much information by saying those four weeks in those four episodes was all in one week. It only took me a week to get annoyed with him."

Volkanovski believes that the editing of the show helps Ortega come off better than he actually was during filming. He went on to reveal that Ortega was late to every session and that he didn't even show up at all to one session during the first week. On Ortega's conduct, Volkanovski said:

“Everyone was just waiting for Brian and I was like hey mate, you’re gonna make your team wait but don’t make us wait, if you’re gonna disrespect your team, don’t disrespect us. That’s pretty much where that started.”

Alexander Volkanovski clearly waits for no man and as the UFC featherweight champion, you’d best believe he wants to be respected by those around him. Brian Ortega, on the other hand, seems to have a more laid back approach, which could make for quite an interesting dynamic when the two meet with the belt on the line.

Every season of TUF has to have some kind of drama attached to it, but it really does feel as if Alexander Volkanovski is serious here.

Edited by Jack Cunningham