Alexander Volkanovski reveals "only way" Ilia Topuria can beat Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski is set to headline the UFC 314 event this weekend. Ahead of the PPV, the former UFC featherweight champion provided insights on the potential clash between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Since confirming his move to the 155-pound division, 'El Matador' has been vocal about his desire to fight the champion. However, no official announcements regarding the fight have been made yet. In the meantime, several notable figures have weighed in on the potential Makhachev vs. Topuria clash.

Volkanovski, who has experience fighting both 'El Matador' and Makhachev, emphasized how Topuria could potentially overcome the UFC lightweight champion. In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, 'The Great' said:

"Ilia [Topuria] is that dangerous. The only way I see even Islam [Makhachev] losing is someone catching him, same with myself. But who's got the best chance of doing that? Someone like Ilia. So, it's definitely a fun fight. I think look if it goes 25 minutes, it's all Islam but there's a good chance that Ilia can catch him because he's, you know, he's obviously got that very tidy boxing."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (18:00):

Volkanovski is currently on a two-fight losing streak. Makhachev defeated him for the second time at UFC 294. Following that bout, Topuria dethroned the Australian fighter at UFC 298 and became the champion of the featherweight division.

Alexander Volkanovski discusses potential rematch against Ilia Topuria

The upcoming fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes at UFC 314 is for the vacant UFC featherweight title. After successfully defending his title against Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria has chosen to vacate the featherweight championship.

As Volkanovski looks to reclaim his title, he is also interested in a rematch against Topuria. During the media day scrum for UFC 314, 'The Great' opened up on the possibility of a fight against 'El Matador' in a grander setting and said:

"I obviously still want that fight back but let him do his thing. You know, he's committed to this, let him do that. I plan on being that active defending champion that I said... If he wants to win the belt, imagine us running it back, you know, both champions... So you could just imagine how big that rematch would be."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (2:56):

