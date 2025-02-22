Alexander Volkanovski's coach believes Ilia Topuria is following "same path" as Conor McGregor, talks 'The Great' potentially rematching 'El Matador'

Ilia Topuria recently vacated his UFC featherweight title in pursuit of lightweight championship glory. According to Alexander Volkanovski's head coach, Joe Lopez, this is the Spaniard emulating the legendary Conor McGregor, who left featherweight undefeated to chase the lightweight title.

However, the difference is that while McGregor no longer competed at featherweight, he remained the division's champion for some time. However, it isn't just multi-division glory that Topuria is seeking, according to a recent Lopez on Submission Radio. The cut to featherweight has also grown more difficult.

"I spoke to his coaches and everything else, but on all accounts I think he struggles to make that featherweight division. I guess he's won the title and he wants to follow the same path as McGregor. And good luck to him if he makes that much money. I'd do it as well."

While Topuria is now competing at lightweight, the rematch with Volkanovski is never far from Lopez or Volkanovski's mind. So, when asked if he would entertain a lightweight clash between the pair, Lopez didn't hesitate.

"Oh, 100%. It would be a fight of ages, and I know Volk wants to get that back. He was pretty disappointed that Ilia pulled out because Volk's very proud, and he wants it back. He just wants it back."

Check out Joe Lopez's thoughts on Ilia Topuria's featherweight departure (2:53 and 8:39):

The initial encounter between Topuria and Volkanovski at UFC 298 ended in disastrous fashion for the Australian great. Topuria delivered as promised, knocking him out cold in round two to claim featherweight gold. Thereafter, he defended the title once by knocking out Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria called Islam Makhachev out after UFC 311

At UFC 311, Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight title against Renato Moicano, who was previously scheduled to face Beneil Dariush on the same card. Unfortunately, Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from the main event, and the Brazilian stepped in on short notice, only to lose via first-round submission.

Ilia Topuria, though, was unimpressed and took to X to taunt the Dagestani star, and is now fully aiming for a 155-pound run.

"Islam, if I want to, I can finish you. If I want to, I can knock you out. I'll make it look easy. See you soon"

In some ways, fanning the flames of a rivalry with a dominant Dagestani wrestler is also Conor McGregor-esque, given the Irishman's bitter feud with the great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

