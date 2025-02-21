Alexander Volkanovski’s coach showers Craig Jones with praise as UFC 314 training camp begins: “You can only improve"

Alexander Volkanovski has been joined by world-class submission grappler Craig Jones, who operates as the former champion's Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach. 'The Great' is preparing to face Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314 in April.

Jones has worked with Volkanovski since 2021 in preparation for the Australian's title clash with Brian Ortega, one of the division's best submission artists. Since then, the submission grappler has been part of the Australian's training camps and corner teams on fight night.

The longtime head coach of Volkanovski, Joe Lopez, was recently interviewed by Submission Radio following the announcement of their title fight against Lopes. The coach was asked to discuss the benefit of having Jones in their training camp, and he said:

"He's one of the best. When you've got someone of his pedigree in a corner you can only improve and get better. He breaks things down to the millimeter and then we work from there. So yeah, it's invaluable."

When asked if Jones would be part of the corner team for UFC 314, Lopez said this:

"Yet to decide... He's got some big things happening for his [Craig Jones Invitational] so I think he's super focused on that. I hope he stays that way."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's coach discuss Craig Jones below (7:10):

Alexander Volkanovski sends Diego Lopes a message following UFC 314 announcement

UFC 314 will be headlined by a vacant featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, which will take place in Miami on Apr. 12. The announcement came as a surprise to fans as Volkanovski was expected to face Ilia Topuria in a rematch of their UFC 298 clash.

However, Topuria vacated the featherweight belt in search of glory at 155 pounds, where a potential mega-fight against lightweight king Islam Makhachev awaits.

Following the recent announcement of Volkanovski vs. Lopes, 'The Great' sent a message to his upcoming opponent, saying:

"I'm still feeling great, and with the one-percenters as well, you may be seeing the best Volk you've ever seen... I'm only going to get better from here. That's a scary thing, especially for Lopes. Lopes is in for a very, very, very hard fight. He's a gamer, he's a great dude. I've got a lot of respect for him. Very nice fella, I'm sure he's expecting to go out there and win the belt. But sorry mate, that ain't happening."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's message to Diego Lopes below (5:47):

