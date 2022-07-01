Chael Sonnen reveals why Alexander Volkanovski reported four-and-a-half hours early for first Max Holloway fight

Alexander Volkanovski will fight Max Holloway for the third time at UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada. Previously, Volkanovski noted that this third bout is not a rubber match for the two of them.

However, Chael Sonnen recently shared an interesting story about Alexander Volkanovski regarding his first fight against Holloway. Speaking on his channel, Sonnen revealed that the current champion arrived four-and-a-half hours early before the pay-per-view.

Volkanovski was inside the building hours before the fight, arriving early just to witness his teammate's match with his City Kickboxing gymmates before his eventual fight against Holloway.

"[Alexander] Volkanovski's report time not only due to the organization of the UFC but due to the regulations of the Nevada State Athletic Commission is not for another four and a half hours. He came in four and a half hours earlier than he was supposed to on the biggest night of his life, which is his first-ever world title fight because he had a teammate fighting and it wasn't even a question."

Watch Sonnen share this incredible story about Volkanovski:

Alexander Volkanovski is in incredible form leading into his match against Max Holloway

The featherweight champion has had 24 matches inside the UFC octagon, out of which he has lost only one match. Holloway, on the other hand, has lost six out of his 23 bouts.

There is no love lost between the two fighters, but Volkanovski recently admitted that the reason Holloway is getting a third fight is because he has proven his worth as a strong contender for the featherweight title.

Speaking in an interview, 'The Great' acknowledged Holloway's pure grit and noted that he deserves to fight the champ.

"He's [Max Holloway] just lucky to be in a position where he gets a third chance. And he's proved that he's the number 1 contender, and that's why he's getting it"

The two will lock horns in the biggest night of their careers on July 2. Holloway has a lot to prove and will likely try everything that he can in order to walk out with the title around his waist.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far