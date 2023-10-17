Alexander Volkanovski shows off wrestling skills, ragdolls training partner under Craig Jones' watch

Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up for a challenge as he steps into the octagon to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294. The last-minute bout emerged following Charles Oliveira's unfortunate injury-induced withdrawal.

Despite the short notice, 'The Great' is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation. In a recent episode of the UFC 294 Embedded: Vlog Series, Volkanovski gave fans a glimpse of his intensive training regime. He showcased his impressive wrestling skills, tossing his partner around under the watchful eye of grappling sensation Craig Jones.

Volkanovski recognizes the unique circumstances surrounding his preparation. He has embraced the challenge and noted:

"I haven't done a whole 8 to 12-week camp, I go in fresh. I'm going to try and use that. I'm going to be sharp, I'm going to be clear in there, no pressure. So it's going to be a different Alexander Volkanovski in there. He's going to be a dangerous Alexander Volkanovski, I believe that."

In their last meeting at UFC 284, Makhachev emerged victorious with a decision win. However, this time, Volkanovski is poised to reverse the outcome and add another championship to his already impressive collection.

With his extraordinary skills, 'The Great' seeks to live up to his moniker and cement his status as one of MMA's finest.

Alexander Volkanovski claims featherweight title defense against Ilia Topuria still on

Despite being on the precipice of a pivotal rematch with Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that he is still in discussions for his previously scheduled bout. He was set to face Ilia Topuria at UFC 297 before the opportunity for the rematch opened up.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with renowned journalist Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski was asked about his future plans, especially concerning a January fight. His response radiated determination and ambition:

"Yeah, 100%. I guess they're talking to other people to make sure. You know, I go out there and I take that I'm a double champ. I want to defend both belts. I know they're like, 'Can it be done?' They think it can't be done, so that's going to have to be a talk in itself. Let them know, 'Hey, I can do this double champ, I can keep both divisions busy.' So we'll see what happens after that, but I definitely plan on fighting in January."

