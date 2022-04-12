Alexander Volkanovski 'started feeling bad' for 'The Korean Zombie' due to amount of punishment he endured

Alexander Volkanovski put on an absolute clinic against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273, beating him so bad the referee was forced to step in and stop things early in the fourth round. The third round was such a one-sided slaughter that all three judges scored it 10-8.

It had many fans concerned for Jung's health as the fight continued, and even Alexander Volkanovski admitted he 'started feeling bad' by the end. In an interview with BT Sport following his big win, Volkanovski said:

"There were plenty of openings, I landed some big shots. He showed why he's called 'The Zombie,' he just would not give up. The ref had to stop it, he was taking way too much damage. I started feeling bad in there, that's how much damage he was taking. So credit to the dude for being so tough. But man, I'm sick of just punching these tough guys' heads into the canvas, I feel I almost feel bad. But at the same time, he's a nice respectful guy. Hopefully he does well and hopefully he goes back to his home being healthy."

Watch the full interview from BT Sport with Alexander Volkanovski below:

Volkanovski outstruck 'The Korean Zombie' 152 to 51 throughout the fight. By the end of the third round Jung was a bloody mess and referee Herb Dean took a close look at him before allowing the fight to continue. Nine punches from Volkanovski into the fourth round and Dean stepped in. He stopped the fight with 'The Korean Zombie' still standing, but there were no complaints after the damage Jung took during the previous fifteen minutes.

Alexander Volkanovski warns lightweights that 'Bald Volk is coming for everyone'

Alexander Volkanovski has said that he expects a third fight with Max Holloway is next, if it's a fight that Holloway still wants. If not, 'The Great' is ready to start jumping up weightclasses.

During his UFC 273 post-fight press conference interview, Volkanovski said:

“People forget, you know we talk about pound for pound. You gotta remember I’m undefeated at middleweight. My only loss is at welterweight, I’m undefeated in every other division. So look what I’m doing to these guys, I’ve fought at all different weights. We talk about pound for pound, it’s there. I’m showing you what I can do. And I’m owning that crown so honestly from now on, ‘Bald Volk’ is coming for f**king everyone, so lightweight division watch out.”

Alexander Volkanovski is looking to fight three times in 2022, so we could be seeing him in the cage again sooner rather than later.

