"If I chose that path, I'll get it done" - Alexander Volkanovski answers if he aspires to a move down to bantamweight

Alexander Volkanovski is in the prime of his career as a featherweight fighter. His domination of Max Holloway at UFC 276 took his win streak to 22. Naturally, the No.2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter has shared his aspirations of moving up to lightweight to win the 155lbs strap, something he could very much accomplish. However, he also recently stated that he is capable of moving down a weight class.

In an interview with Fox Sports Australia, ‘The Great’ was asked whether it was possible for him to scale down to the bantamweight division. Volkanovski had previously shed a lot of weight while transitioning from rugby to mixed martial arts. The Australian replied with:

“I think that’s a bridge too far, could I make it? Yeah, I think I definitely could. As people know… you watch my cooking channel? I love my food, so I don’t know if I’d want to do that, I don’t need to do that, I don’t feel like I need to do that. I feel very strong in featherweight and even lightweight, you know what I mean.”

That said, 'The Great' added that he will be able to make the bantamweight limit if he chooses to:

“I’m a professional. If I choose that path, I’ll get it done. Yeah, you mark my words, I’ll get it done. But I don’t think you know it’d be healthy and I don’t think it’s something I need to do and really want to do.”

Alexander Volkanovski wishes for Charles Oliveira’s victory at UFC 280, so he can face him next

After stating his intentions to move up to lightweight, Alexander Volkanovski has also said that he would like to face Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ is set to share the octagon with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight belt.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Great’ spoke about why he was rooting for the Brazilian to win in the October pay-per-view. The featherweight king feels that Charles Oliveira would be a "bigger" fight for him:

"A lot of people are hyping him up, and again, I want big fights. I think Charles is definitely a bigger fight.”

Alexander Volkanovski did make it clear though that he wasn’t against fighting Islam Makhachev. He just feels that winning against ‘do Bronx’ will be a great way to make his lightweight debut.

