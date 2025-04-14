Alexander Volkanovski teases jam-packed 2025 schedule following UFC 314, fans react: "Don't be dumb"  

Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed his featherweight crown at UFC 314 with a unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes. The Australian is seemingly wasting no time plotting his next moves. Despite a grueling five-round battle, Volkanovski suggested he’s ready to return as soon as July.

It was classic Volkanovski in the early rounds as he peppered Lopes with sharp jabs and solid strikes. But the Brazilian contender turned the tide in the fourth, landing a nasty uppercut and pushing forward with pressure. However, Volkanovski regained composure in the fifth round and closed strong to seal the deal on the scorecards.

Volkanovski teased a jam-packed 2025, hinting at multiple fights just months apart at the post-fight press conference. He said:

“September. I mean, if everything’s good, I’d probably like to go quicker than that. That’s probably the second fight… If I’m good, maybe I fight in July."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Several fans took to X to react to Volkanovski's comments and wrote:

"I think he should just retire. Nothing else left to prove. Retire a champ."

"That cut on his eye is nasty man. I thought they would have to stop the fight at some point."

"Please don’t be dumb Volk."

"Look at his face he is not good."

"A true gangbanger is sitting on the 145 throne again. All the champions who stay inactive should watch this and be embarrassed of themselves."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski's plans of a quick turnaround after UFC 314. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Alexander Volkanovski reveals a frightening moment from UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski’s victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 314 also featured a terrifying moment. In the second round of the fight, Volkanovski claims that he was temporarily blinded in his left eye after a heavy knockdown.

The Aussie veteran looked sharp early, but Lopes’ power cracked the fight wide open late in the later rounds. Despite the injury, he pushed through in the final rounds with only partial vision.

Speaking at the UFC 314 post-fight press conference, Volkanovski said:

“I completely lost vision in my left eye. It was a good shot and then I could not see. I was trying to get it back and it was completely gone, slowly came back and most of the fight I could at least see a little blur which helped. It went from nothing which made me go 'Oh sh*t, this ain’t good’, to a little blur. That got me a little better to understand the distance and then it came back a little towards the end."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

