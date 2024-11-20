Alexandre Pantoja addresses Kai Asakura securing title shot on promotional debut at UFC 310: "I don't need to apologize for anyone"

Alexandre Pantoja has addressed Japanese superstar Kai Asakura receiving an immediate title shot against him in what would be Asakura's UFC promotional debut. In the wake of some fans asserting that the Asakura's title shot is unwarranted, Pantoja has explained why the matchup makes sense.

Brazil's Pantoja is the reigning UFC flyweight champion, who's notched a pair of successful title defenses thus far. The 34-year-old's most recent fight saw him defend his belt by defeating Steve Erceg via unanimous decision in a grueling showdown at UFC 301 in May 2024.

Japan's Asakura's last fight was a second-round TKO victory against Juan Archuleta at Rizin 45 in Dec. 2023. He thereby captured the vacant Rizin bantamweight title, which he vacated earlier this year.

Speaking to MMA Junkie's Danny Segura, Alexandre Pantoja recently touched upon the juxtaposition of his having to gradually earn a title shot and Kai Asakura being handed one in his maiden UFC fight.

Pantoja indicated that some critics love to demand crossover fights from the UFC but then bemoan the same. Implying that he doesn't need to be apologetic about fighting the UFC newcomer, 'The Cannibal' stated:

"I think it's all about time. The life is about time. And in that time right now, I think it makes sense. I think nobody can, like, I don't need to apologize for anyone in the division because everybody have a good fight to do it. Bring Kai Asakura, of course, that's the crossover. Yeah?

"That's why every hater you see talking about, 'UFC need to make a crossover, blah, blah, blah ...' And then, when UFC did that, the haters come back and say, 'Hey, Asakura don't deserve to fight for the belt.'"

Additionally, Alexandre Pantoja recalled top contender Brandon Royval's recent flyweight thriller against rising Japanese star Tatsuro Taira in October 2024, which Royval won via split decision. The champion suggested that the fight, style, and grappling were beautiful. Nevertheless, Pantoja highlighted that he's already beaten Royval twice.

Pantoja reiterated that given the division's current landscape, defending his title against Asakura seems like the best option:

"And I think it makes sense. This time, nobody can say nothing. And that's good for the all division too because after my fight with Asakura, everybody gonna get the opportunity to fight with this guy too. He's good for the crowd, for the all division."

Check out Alexandre Pantoja's comments below:

Alexandre Pantoja vows to retain gold heading into UFC 310 fight against KO artist Kai Asakura

In June 2024, it was announced that Kai Asakura would be parting ways with Rizin and would compete in the UFC. The 31-year-old signed with the UFC and will debut in a title fight against current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, which will headline UFC 310 on Dec. 7, 2024.

Pantoja is considered to be one of the most skilled grapplers, with ever-evolving striking skills, in the sport today. Meanwhile, Asakura is feared for his knockout power and precision striking -- making for an incredibly intriguing clash of styles.

Addressing the high-stakes showdown, Pantoja recently put forth an Instagram post, calling for support as he looks to keep the coveted UFC flyweight championship in his native Brazil. An excerpt from his statement read:

"I'm counting on your fans to keep this title with Brazil"

