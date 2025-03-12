Alexandre Pantoja shows support for Alex Pereira with five-word message after UFC 313 title loss to Magomed Ankalaev

By Subham
Modified Mar 12, 2025 11:50 GMT
Alexandre Pantoja (left) has shown his support for Alex Pereira (middle). [Image courtesy: Getty Images and @pantoja_oficial on Instagram]
Following Alex Pereira's defeat at UFC 313, reigning UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has expressed his support for 'Poatan'.

At UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev beat 'Poatan' via unanimous decision to become the new light heavyweight champion. The Russian fighter was regarded as the Brazilian's most challenging opponent to date and was ahead in the judges' scorecard by showcasing a mix of his impeccable wrestling and striking pedigree.

The decision displeased a portion of the MMA community who felt Ankalaev had not done enough to dethrone the champion.

Pantoja has now expressed his support for his compatriot Pereira. 'The Cannibal' shared a photo of himself with 'Poatan' on Instagram story along with the following message:

"Sharp hands A mao afiada Chama!!!"

Check out Alexandre Pantoja's message for Alex Pereira below:

Alexandre Pantoja&#039;s Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @pantoja_oficial on Instagram]
Following 'Poatan’s' title loss, there have been talks about a potential rematch soon, which has been seconded by both the fighters and UFC CEO Dana White. A rematch would mean Pereira's move to heavyweight to complete his triple champion aspirations is halted at the moment.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion calls out Alex Pereira after UFC 313 title loss

After Alex Pereira’s loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, 'Poatan' was called out by his former rival Jiří Procházka.

Procházka has locked horns with Pereira two times in the past and has lost in both outings. In his most recent appearance at UFC 311, the Czech fighter beat Jamahal Hill via third-round knockout.

Prochazka wrote on X:

"Congrats to @AnkalaevM , beautiful pressure. Most of people dont like it, but you won the title for now. @AlexPereiraUFC , last dance ? //\\"

Check out Jiří Procházka's tweet below:

Edition:
English
हिन्दी