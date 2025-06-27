Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France: A rematch ten years in the making, Exploring their journey from The Ultimate Fighter to UFC 317 co-headliners

Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France will go to war in the UFC 317 co-main event for the flyweight title. But their matchup is unlike many title fights that have come before it, as their rematch is nearly ten years in the making.

Ad

Both fighters have become mainstays of the 125-pound division, with Pantoja serving as the champion since 2023. Kara-France has himself competed for interim gold, and will now have the chance to lay claim to an undisputed world title.

Ahead of their clash, let's look at the journey both fighters took from their first meeting in 2016 until now.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France meet at The Ultimate Fighter

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), the UFC's reality TV show which has helped grow some of the sport's best talent, was the stage for the first clash between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France. The pair took part of season 24 of the show in 2016, with the contestants featuring flyweight champions from various MMA organizations around the world.

Ad

Trending

The UFC 317 co-main event duo faced off in the quarter finals of the season, with the Brazilian securing a unanimous decision win. Footage of their battle was uploaded to X by the promotion's official page ahead of their title fight.

Check out the footage below

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pantoja lost his next fight on TUF:24, but was signed by the UFC and made his debut in 2017 at UFC on Fox 23. 'The Cannibal' has not left the promotion since, and has accumulated a record inside the octagon of 13-3, including seven-fight winning streak that he is currently on. The flyweight champion has accrued six performance bonuses in that time.

The Kiwi was not immediately signed by the UFC following his defeat on TUF: 24. He had six fights across various organizations, winning five and losing one before he was signed by the UFC. His promotional record stands at 8-4, with his most recent bout coming against former title challenger Steve Erceg at UFC 305. Kara-France secured a performance bonus following his first-round knockout win over Erceg, marking his sixth performance bonus.

Ad

Records on the line for Alexandre Pantoja ahead of Kai Kara-France rematch

Alexandre Pantoja is one of the best flyweights of all-time, and ahead of UFC 317 he has the opportunity to become the sole record-holder of several achievements in the UFC's 125-pound division.

Should he finish Kai Kara-France on June 28, Pantoja will overtake MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and Deiveson Figueiredo for the most wins via finish in the division's history, currently standing at 7. Should that finish come via submission, the Brazilian will also overtake Johnson for the most submission wins in flyweight history, currently at 5.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.