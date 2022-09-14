"As a manager, why did you sign that contract?" - Fans react to Ali Abdelaziz accusing Francis Ngannou's former coach of not allowing his client to sign with UFC unless he pays €90,000

Ali Abdelaziz, a controversial manager in the mixed martial arts world, has accused Francis Ngannou's former coach of leveraging his position to take money from a fighter who wants to join the UFC.

A promoter is asking one of my fighters for €90,000 to release a guy from his contract so he can go fight for the UFC. In Total hé paid him €4000.

While Ali Abdelaziz is a polarizing figure, his point shouldn't be dismissed. It is understandable that promotions want to be compensated for losing fighters, but if what Abdelaziz is saying is true, it sounds as if Francis Ngannou's former coach, Fernand Lopez, is operating out of spite due to the fighter choosing Abdelaziz as his manager.

As a means of attracting talent to his organization, Lopez previously stated that he would release fighters if the UFC came calling.

Going back on that promise simply because he feels slighted by the talent attempting to leave could tremendously hurt the organization.

What's next for Francis Ngannou?

Francis Ngannou is currently the heavyweight champion, but his career has been put on hold due to an injury and a contract dispute with the UFC. Ngannou has stated that he will likely return in the beginning of 2023.

'The Predator' has previously expressed a desire to fight Tyson Fury in a boxing match, for which he'd have to put his UFC career on hold. Dana White, the UFC president, doesn't want his fighters taking too many liberties as it dilutes the power UFC exercises over its athletes. So, it's possible that the UFC just might announce an interim title matchup to downplay Ngannou's undisputed title and keep the heavyweight division rolling.

Ngannou's coach has stated that he doesn't believe the UFC should hold an interim heavyweight title fight. Instead, he would like for Ngannou to be Jon Jones' first heavyweight opponent.

As things stand, a fight with Jon Jones makes the most sense for Francis Ngannou. He has already defeated Ciryl Gane and Stipe Miocic, the top two ranked contenders. A fight against 'Bones' will also draw a lot of interest, as many have awaited the long-time light heavyweight champion's return to the octagon.

