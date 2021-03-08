Ali Abdelaziz accuses Hans Molenkamp of trying to 'steal' two of his UFC clients

Hans Molenkamp has recently been in the headlines after Dominick Cruz called out the Monster Energy executive in the aftermath of his win against Casey Kenney at UFC 259.

After winning via decision in a back-and-forth contest, Dominick Cruz surprised everyone by calling out Hans Molenkamp for a fight instead of a fellow bantamweight.

Ali Abdelaziz, who manages several UFC fighters, recently took to Instagram to slam Hans Molenkamp and accused him of trying to steal his fighters. Abdelaziz shared the footage of Dominick Cruz's post-fight interview, in which the former UFC bantamweight champion accused Hans Molenkamp of trying to 'use' fighters to get 'clout'.

Ali Abdelaziz accused the founder of Triumph United of trying to steal two of his clients, Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman. Apart from the two champions, Hans Molenkamp also allegedly tried to poach Cody Garbrandt from Ali Abdelaziz. Abdelaziz was also appreciative that the loyalty of his fighters rendered Molenkamp's attempts unsuccessful.

Dominick Cruz explains the Hans Molenkamp callout

Hans is in charge of sponsorships for Monster. He is somewhat of a polarizing figure in the sport. Cruz has been with Monster for years. He was one of their first MMA fighters. Clearly, he isn’t a fan, though. https://t.co/e99BzvuANd — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 7, 2021

Dominick Cruz surprised the MMA community by calling out Hans Molenkamp who has had one heavyweight muay-thai bout in his professional career, according to sources. Explaining the reason for the weird callout in the post-fight conference, Dominick Cruz told the media:

"If I take a picture with Dominick Cruz and have him commenting on my page, we are at a damn age where it looks like we’re friends. Well, I mean I may be your friend but you can’t use me in order to get ‘clout’ as they put it. And I’m just, I’m not here to be used, look at my face, look at my body, I get beat to death for a living. So when you try to force me and you text me if I don’t comment on your page, if I don’t give you an interview, that you’re gonna take what paid my bills. What are we doing?"

Monster sponsors me, not you. So, this was our callout, because he calls himself a pro fighter, he’s got a 100 pounds weight on me and I’m like we can make this a win-win situation. Let’s do a charity event, Monster picks the charity and then we scrap it out. He says he’s got three pro-fights, prove it. Put your money where your mouth is," Cruz explained.