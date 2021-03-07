Has Hans Molenkamp fought in the UFC and what is his MMA record?

Hans Molenkamp hasn't fought inside the UFC and currently has a 1-0 professional Muay Thai record on his resume. Hans Molenkamp, an executive from Monster Energy, made his professional debut in January 2020 at the World Fighting Championship 119.

Hans Molenkamp picked up a first-round TKO victory against Derek Downey in a heavyweight Muay Thai bout to spark off his professional career. Talking about his experience inside the ring, Molenkamp told Sucka Radio-

"He rushes me, like my corner said he was gonna rush me because he was an MMA guy. They pretty much called it. So he did, and he clipped me…it was weird, he was a southpaw and he clipped me with an overhand left. And it stunned me enough to back me up against the cage and I had to get back my composure. Then I got my composure, I got my knees in, I kicked him, (chuckles) he tried to single leg me….I mean in his brain he was still in MMA mode. And when he went for that he realized he couldn’t do that but it was too late, he was low and I knee’d the s**it out of him."

While Hans Molenkamp has expressed his desire to fight again, he confessed that he was glad at the end of his first contest. Revealing the hardest part of the fight, Molenkamp said -

"I saw him kind of fold in and that was the end of the fight. So that’s what did it and I was like thank God I’m done with it. Because I didn’t want to become a casualty of something I had produced myself. Which was me getting into this stupid cage (laughs). It was a really fulfilling feeling of…doing it…and realizing that the hardest part for me wasn’t the fight but just getting to that point of doing it."

Dominick Cruz called out Hans Molenkamp

Dominick Cruz picked up a split-decision win in the back-and-forth contest against Casey Kenney at UFC 259. In a surprise callout, Dominick Cruz chose to address the Monster energy executive and founder of Triumph United, Hans Molenkamp. Dominick Cruz has expressed his desire for a charity fight instead of a UFC bantamweight matchup.