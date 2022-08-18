Kamaru Usman got robbed at the ESPYs with Charles Oliveira winning, says Ali Abdelaziz - "He's the fighter of the century"

Ali Abdelaziz believes that his client Kamaru Usman was robbed at the 2022 ESPYs when Charles Oliveira was announced the best MMA fighter of the year.

Abdelaziz said that while he has managed some of the biggest names in the sport, no one's merit comes close to what Usman has been able to attain. Abdelaziz accounted for the Nigerian's consistency and clean fight history (with USADA) for him to qualify as the greatest fighter of all time.

It was announced during the broadcast of UFC Long Island that Charles Oliveira has emerged as the winner of 2022 ESPY’s best MMA fighter. Oliveira's brilliant performance against Michael Chandler at UFC 262 for the vacant lightweight gold was capped off with victories against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje at UFC 269 and UFC 274 respectively.

Charles Oliveira got the nod ahead of Kamaru Usman, Alexander Volkanovski, and Kayla Harrison, who were nominated alongside the Brazilian. Oliveira's journey and rise to the top resonated with a lot of fans. 'Do Bronx' finished all of his opponents in 2021 and 2022.

Speaking to ESPN MMA and discussing the snub, the ever-opinionated Ali Abdelaziz said:

"At the ESPYs he got robbed. He is the fighter of the year in my opinion. He is the fighter of the century in my opinion. And I've managed so many great fighters."

He provided an explanation for his claim:

"Consistency, the strength of his schedule, I mean he's a busy champion. Last year he fought three times. I know Dana said that he's the greatest welterweight of all time, I believe he's the greatest fighter of all time."



Kamaru Usman, the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, will look to successfully defend his belt for the sixth time against No.2-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

Kamaru Usman believes there's unfinished business between him and Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman will face Leon Edwards for the second time at UFC 278.

Ahead of the fight, Usman was interviewed by ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto. When asked about their previous fight, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said that there are still moments from his 2015 bout with Edwards that he will carry with him into the rematch.

He further stated that one moment in particular from that fight drives him for this rematch:

"What he said, it stuck with me. I replay the whole first fight, replay his attitude, his mood, his demeanor... He gave me a little shove in that first fight and I'm still not over it. You know, when we weighed in at our staredown, he gave me a little shove. I'm still not over that, and I don't feel like I got enough in that first fight."

