Ali Abdelaziz calls for Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje for "different level of excitement" after UFC 314, fans react: "Running scared from Ilia"

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is currently being targeted by several contenders. Amid the uncertainty about who the Dagestani fighter will face next, Ali Abdelaziz has called for a matchup between Makhachev and Justin Gaethje.
For context, Abdelaziz is the manager of both Makhachev and 'The Highlight', and he shares a strong camaraderie with them. Recently, in a post on X, the top MMA manager highlighted the key reasons for advocating a fight between Makhachev and Gaethje, especially after UFC 314, including a caption, stating:
"Last week was unbelievably exciting fights, but this is different level of excitement"
Check out Ali Abdelaziz's post calling for a Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje matchup below:
Several fight fans and netizens reacted to the post, with one user mocking Abdelaziz and Makhachev for neglecting a potential clash against former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topura.
One user wrote:
"Running scared from Ilia😂😂"
Others commented:
"Nobody in their right mind wants to see this fight booked, Makhachev vs Arman or Ilia are the only options"
"Bro stop trying to get your double pay day 😭"
"Bro, stop looking for the easy fights. Justin is a legend, but we know how that fight goes."
Check out more fan reactions below:
Dana White weighs in on booking potential Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje matchup
Islam Makhachev is currently on a four-fight title defense streak in the UFC, while Justin Gaethje recently achieved a statement victory at UFC 313. After a hard-fought-three-round battle, Gaethje emerged victorious over Rafael Fiziev by unanimous decision.
Following that fight, 'The Highlight' quickly expressed his desire to compete for the UFC lightweight title. When CEO Dana White was asked about this during the post-fight press conference at UFC 313, he responded positively, saying:
"What’s he ranked right now? Fourth or something, right? Third. There you go, he’s still the number three ranked guy in the world so the odds of him getting the title shot are pretty good,”
Check out Dana White's comments below: (via @home_of_Fight on X)