Ali Abdelaziz calls for Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje for "different level of excitement" after UFC 314, fans react: "Running scared from Ilia"

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is currently being targeted by several contenders. Amid the uncertainty about who the Dagestani fighter will face next, Ali Abdelaziz has called for a matchup between Makhachev and Justin Gaethje.

Ad

For context, Abdelaziz is the manager of both Makhachev and 'The Highlight', and he shares a strong camaraderie with them. Recently, in a post on X, the top MMA manager highlighted the key reasons for advocating a fight between Makhachev and Gaethje, especially after UFC 314, including a caption, stating:

"Last week was unbelievably exciting fights, but this is different level of excitement"

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's post calling for a Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje matchup below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fight fans and netizens reacted to the post, with one user mocking Abdelaziz and Makhachev for neglecting a potential clash against former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topura.

One user wrote:

"Running scared from Ilia😂😂"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"Nobody in their right mind wants to see this fight booked, Makhachev vs Arman or Ilia are the only options"

"Bro stop trying to get your double pay day 😭"

"Bro, stop looking for the easy fights. Justin is a legend, but we know how that fight goes."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Ali Abdelaziz's post. [Screenshots courtesy: @AliAbdelaziz00 on X]

Dana White weighs in on booking potential Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje matchup

Islam Makhachev is currently on a four-fight title defense streak in the UFC, while Justin Gaethje recently achieved a statement victory at UFC 313. After a hard-fought-three-round battle, Gaethje emerged victorious over Rafael Fiziev by unanimous decision.

Ad

Following that fight, 'The Highlight' quickly expressed his desire to compete for the UFC lightweight title. When CEO Dana White was asked about this during the post-fight press conference at UFC 313, he responded positively, saying:

"What’s he ranked right now? Fourth or something, right? Third. There you go, he’s still the number three ranked guy in the world so the odds of him getting the title shot are pretty good,”

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below: (via @home_of_Fight on X)

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.