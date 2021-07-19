Ali Abdelaziz calls Michael Chandler 'delusional' for claiming that wrestling beats sambo

Michael Chandler recently hit back at Islam Makhachev after the latter called 'Iron' out following his win against Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31. However, the statement from the 35-year-old American seemingly irked the management kingpin, Ali Abdelaziz.

The Egyptian took to Twitter in a bid to offer his two cents on what Michael Chandler said in response to the up-and-coming champion in waiting.

He’s delusional — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 19, 2021

Michael Chandler's take on Islam Makhachev

Never one to shy away from responding to call-outs from prospective opponents, hitting back at Islam Makhachev was right in character for Chandler.

Islam Makhachev has been running riot in the UFC ever since he forayed into the promotion. Looking to overcome all odds to ascend to his compatriot Khabib Nurmagomedov's throne, Makhachev is hell-bent on restoring Dagestani autocracy in the UFC's 155-pound division.

After Makhachev called out multiple UFC lightweights following his triumph over Moises, Chandler lauded the Dagestani for his achievement.

Recognizing Islam Makhachev's degree from the 'Khabib Nurmagomedov Center of Wrestling', Michael Chandler talked up his own wrestling prowess. Considering how Khabib and his colleagues have a tendency to take the fight to the ground and 'smash' their opponents, Chandler argued how he was immune to the same.

"I’m a homer when it comes to wrestling. I think wrestling beats everything. I think wrestling beats judo, [Brazilian jiu-jitsu], I think it beats sambo but that’s just me being a homer. I think wrestling beats sambo. I think wrestling beats every other ground martial art. Maybe someday we’ll see," said Chandler in an interview with MMA Fighting.

Ali Abdelaziz has already given his verdict on the outcome of the fight. However, some may argue that the Egyptian's bias for all things Dagestan has manifested itself in the form of this opinion.

