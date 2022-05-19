Conor McGregor is an Instagram fighter now - Ali Abdelaziz will be "f***ing shocked" if the Irishman gets a title shot upon return

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has jibed at Conor McGregor by labeling the Irishman an “Instagram fighter.” Additionally, Abdelaziz suggested that he'd be shocked if UFC president Dana White granted McGregor a title shot in his comeback fight.

Speaking to The Schmo, Abdelaziz also brought up McGregor’s alleged substance abuse issues. The Crumlin native last competed in a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. ‘Notorious’ lost the fight via first-round TKO after suffering a mid-fight leg injury. The former two-division champion has vowed to return this year and has demanded a UFC lightweight title shot.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Dustin Poirier won via TKO. An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.Dustin Poirier won via TKO. An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.Dustin Poirier won via TKO. https://t.co/jsZVltGniI

On that note, The Schmo asked Abdelaziz for his thoughts on McGregor potentially fighting for the UFC lightweight title next. Abdelaziz responded by stating:

“Conor McGregor is, like I said to somebody else earlier today. He’s rehabbing his injury. But he’s rehabbing his drug habits. Nobody care about Conor McGregor. He have not won a fight since [Barack] Obama was a president. He’s popular because he’s a Twitter fighter now. He’s an Instagram fighter.”

“When the last time he fought and show us he like, worthy enough to fight for a UFC title? Listen to me. I understand the UFC business, but I know Dana White as back of my hand. Dana White will never give Conor McGregor a title fight coming off three losses. I know him. And if he did, I’ll be f***ing shocked.”

McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak, having suffered back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier. He did win a fight after the Obama presidency, beating Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO at UFC 246 in January 2020.

Dana White on Conor McGregor potentially fighting for UFC gold in his comeback fight

Earlier this year, White spoke to John Morgan of The Underground and seemed open to the possibility that McGregor could fight for the UFC lightweight title upon his return:

“It’s gonna depend on who the champion is. The champion has some say in that, too. Who’s gonna be the champ when Conor McGregor comes back? And what do they wanna do? If you look at [Charles] Oliveira, right... If it’s still Oliveira by the time he comes back, maybe Oliveira wants Conor.”

However, in an interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole soon after, White claimed that McGregor is “nowhere near ready to start fighting again” and is unlikely to compete in a title fight next. Presently, it’s unclear when the former two-division champion will return. Meanwhile, it’s believed that Charles Oliveira could fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title next.

