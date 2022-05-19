Ali Abdelaziz claims Dana White and top UFC brass consider Islam Makhachev the best lightweight over Charles Oliveira 

Ali Abdelaziz claimed UFC president Dana White doesn't regard Charles Oliveira as the best lightweight in the world right now. According to the founder and CEO of Dominance MMA Management, the UFC brass, including White, consider Islam Makhachev to be the best fighter on the lightweight roster right now.

The high-profile MMA manager claimed that White doesn't think Oliveira stands a chance of beating Makhachev in a potential clash.

Abdelaziz pointed out that despite being on an 11-fight winning streak inside the octagon, bookmakers favor Makhachev to get the better of Oliveira in a potential clash. He further stated that UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard, and Hunter Campbell also consider Makhachev to be better than Oliveira.

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin I was just looking at the future odds, and Islam Makhachev is a -410 favorite to beat Charles Oliveira. Islam is great, but this doesn't seem right. Maybe the line will go down a bit, but Oliveira probably enters that fight as the underdog if it happens, which is pretty crazy. I was just looking at the future odds, and Islam Makhachev is a -410 favorite to beat Charles Oliveira. Islam is great, but this doesn't seem right. Maybe the line will go down a bit, but Oliveira probably enters that fight as the underdog if it happens, which is pretty crazy. https://t.co/W3tYJldhKd

Abdelaziz further claimed that not only Makhachev but Beneil Dariush is also likely to beat Oliveira in a potential clash. During a recent conversation with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Abdelaziz said:

"Dana White himself don't think he's [Oliveira's] the best lightweight in the world. Sean Shelby understands this game in and out, he knows this is not, that he's not the best lightweight. Hunter, Mick, all of them, they don't think he can beat Islam. Personally, I don't think he can beat Beneil too."

Watch the full interview below:

"The best fight the best" - Ali Abdelaziz explains why Charles Oliveira must fight Islam Makhachev next

Ali Abdelaziz has been vocal about demanding an immediate title shot for his client Islam Makhachev. The lightweight title is currently vacant but former champion Charles Oliveira didn't lose the belt in a fight.

He failed to make weight for the title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 and was subsequently stripped of the title despite winning the fight.

'Do Bronx' is now a top-contender and will fight for the title next. According to Abdelaziz, Oliveira must prove he's the true undisputed champ by fighting Makhachev for the title next. He claimed that true champions must fight the best opponents and Makhachev is the toughest opponent 'Do Bronx' can fight at the moment:

"In reality if you're world champion especially in a promotion like the UFC the best fight the best here. If you're not willing to fight the best, it's fine."

