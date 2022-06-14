Ali Abdelaziz claims Kamaru Usman can beat Jiri Prochazka, Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira

Ali Abdelaziz recently made some extremely bold comments about his client Kamaru Usman's prospects in a fight against top UFC light heavyweights, including former champions Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, as well as the freshly minted 205-pound titleholder Jiri Prochazka.

In a recent post on Twitter, Abdelaziz revealed that he re-watched the UFC light heavyweight championship bout that took place this past weekend to determine whether Usman had a chance against top 205-pounders.

The renowned MMA manager confirmed that he believes Usman could beat the likes of Blachowicz, Prochazka, and Teixeira should they ever cross paths inside the octagon. He added that he was not disrespecting or bad-mouthing anyone, and was merely making a statement that he believed to be true.

"I just rewatched the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, I believe [Kamaru Usman] will beat Jiri, Jan and Glover. Not talking trash, but this is real."

Kamaru Usman enjoyed a scorching run in 2021, picking up wins over Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington to cement his status as the pound-for-pound king. He will return to action later this year.

The light heavyweight strap recently switched hands after Jiri Prochazka beat Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Prochazka walked away with the title and the win after submitting Teixeira in the dying seconds of the final round of their main event clash using a rear-naked choke.

Kamaru Usman will return to the octagon at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman will make his long awaited return to the octagon at UFC 278 on August 20. The fight is set to take place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is currently on a collision course with Leon Edwards. The fight will be a rematch after they initially locked horns at UFC on Fox 17 way back in December 2015. Usman defeated Edwards in their first bout via unanimous decision.

Up until recently, the welterweight kingpin was shackled to the sidelines, recovering from a surgery that was conducted to resolve a ligament injury in his hand that he had suffered ahead of his outing at UFC 268 against Colby Covington.

However, it seems like he has found his way back to the gym, as was evident from the video that he posted on his Instagram story. He was seen working on his striking while shadow-boxing.

Kamaru 'The Nigerian Nightmare' Usman [Image Credits- @usman84kg on Instagram]

