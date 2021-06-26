Manager Ali Abdelaziz claims Kayla Harrison is the 'pound for pound best woman on the planet' after PFL 6 win against Cindy Dandois

Ali Abdelaziz has heaped praise on Kayla Harrison after her dominant PFL 6 victory over Cindy Dandois. Dominance MMA CEO and Harrison's manager Abdelaziz is ready to crown her as the greatest fighter in women's MMA. His tweet said:

"Anytime anywhere they all can get it pound for pound best woman on the planet Judo kill @KaylaH"

Anytime anywhere they all can get it pound for pound best woman on the planet Judo kill @KaylaH 🥇🥇🏆🥋🐆👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/AK936FKsgj — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 26, 2021

The PFL 6 win helped take Harrison to 10-0 in her mixed martial arts career as she continues to hunt down a second straight PFL lightweight title.

Kayla Harrison is widely considered to be one of the most interesting prospects in women’s MMA today. While that might sound quite hyperbolic to some, those who have seen her in action will know just how dangerous she can be.

How good can Kayla Harrison be?

Kayla Harrison still has a long way to go before being dubbed the very best that women’s MMA has to offer. That said, it isn’t going to hurt having Ali Abdelaziz working hard to build her brand and promote her as much as he possibly can.

Harrison herself is starting to be a little bit more free-speaking, as we can see in the following post-fight interview, during which she indicates that there’s no major threat to her at lightweight in the PFL.

If you aren’t confident in this game, then you aren’t going to succeed, and now that Kayla Harrison has a bit of a chip on her shoulder, the possibilities are endless. We aren’t suggesting she’s about to go in there and put a vicious beating down on Amanda Nunes, but we also don’t think it’s impossible.

PFL has provided Harrison with the platform necessary to really spread her wings in a way that few could’ve anticipated. Of course, people can talk about the level of opponents she’s been facing as of late, but, as we all know, you can only beat what’s put in front of you.

Kayla Harrison is as legit as they come, and if Ali Abdelaziz has anything to do with it, she could become a pretty big star.

Kayla Harrison gets the job done in the 1st via Armbar! #2021PFL6 pic.twitter.com/BYrmrX23Oi — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 26, 2021

