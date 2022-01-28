Ali Abdelaziz disagrees with Kamaru Usman's reluctance to fight Israel Adesanya - "It's not like this guy is blood brother"

Ali Abdelaziz has pushed back against Kamaru Usman's reluctance to fight Israel Adesanya for a second UFC title.

The CEO of Dominance MMA reiterated that he would love to see Usman hold two UFC belts, even if it comes at the expense of Adesanya. During an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the renowned MMA manager said:

"Just to be clear, I always want Kamaru to become a two-division champion. We have a relationship where I respect him. I do... [But] if [there's] enough money for both guys, why not fight? I don't agree with Kamaru. I love Kamaru, he's my brother. I just don't agree with him. I think if [there's] enough money for both of these guys to fight, why not fight? Africa will watch because he said we need three African champions. At the end of the day, it's a fight. It's not like this guy is blood brother but I do respect Kamaru."

Watch Ali Abdelaziz lobby for a Kamaru Usman vs. Israel Adesanya matchup:

Over the years, Usman's stance on fighting 'The Last Stylebender' has never changed. The top pound-for-pound UFC fighter previously said he wouldn't fight Adesanya under any circumstances as he considers him a "brother."

Ali Abdelaziz confirms Kamaru Usman's plan to skip Israel Adesanya and fight Jan Blachowicz

Earlier this week, Kamaru Usman told GQ that he considered fighting Jan Blachowicz, claiming he would've beaten the Polish star. Ali Abdelaziz confirmed his client's claims, saying Usman seriously considered moving up two weight classes to fight for a second title. The Egyptian-born businessman said:

"Yes, he [Kamaru Usman] wanted to go to light heavyweight to fight Jan Blachowicz. I respect Jan, but stylistically, I think Kamaru would've beaten him. But I think this is something [too] crazy and I don't think the UFC would've went for it. But realistically, yes, he wanted to fight Jan Blachowicz a hundred percent."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Kamaru Usman considered challenging Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title 🤯 Kamaru Usman considered challenging Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title 🤯 https://t.co/OYdiKOshFx

However, Usman's plans apparently fell through when Blachowicz lost the title to Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 267. The Brazilian became the oldest UFC champion, capturing the title at 42 years old.

