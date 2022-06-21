Ali Abdelaziz doubles down on view that Kamaru Usman can be UFC light heavyweight champion

Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz believes his client Kamaru Usman, the current welterweight champion, would have no problem capturing the title at light heavyweight.

No stranger to making big calls for the fighters he manages, Abdelaziz has claimed that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' could easily defeat the top fighters in the 205-pound division, including champion Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira, Jan Blachowicz and Anthony Smith.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 @ChaelSonnen I think Leon Edward stylistically Little bit tougher matchup than Champ at light heavyweight for @USMAN84kg like I said he will beat all the three guys at 205 lb I mentioned @ChaelSonnen I think Leon Edward stylistically Little bit tougher matchup than Champ at light heavyweight for @USMAN84kg like I said he will beat all the three guys at 205 lb I mentioned

In an interview with Sherdog, Ali Abdelaziz admitted that it may sound crazy to some, but reiterated his belief that Kamaru Usman is the best fighter on the planet and could become a UFC champion at three different weight classes.

"I believe Kamaru Usman will beat Jan Blachowicz, Glover [Teixeira], and Jiri [Prochazka]. I believe Kamaru can beat these guys. I know it's gonna sound crazy... but I believe he can beat all these guys. He's the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world today and I think he can be a champion at light heavyweight right now, yes."

Catch Ali Abdelaziz's interview below:

While it may seem like a shocking claim, Kamaru Usman's MMA record is near perfect (20-1). In fact, in the UFC, the Nigerian has yet to taste defeat. Usman debuted in 2015 and has won all 15 of his octagon performances.

The 35-year-old captured the welterweight title in 2019 and has successfully defended it five times. Usman is chasing the 170-pound title defense record held by Georges St-Pierre (9).

At UFC 278, the champ will face Leon Edwards in a rematch of their 2015 bout. Edwards is vying to become only the second British UFC champion, behind Michael Bisping.

Ali Abdelaziz also wants Kamaru Usman to fight at middleweight

Although he has very publicly stated his belief that Usman could become a light heavyweight champion, Abdelaziz wants his client to consider fighting at middleweight, too.

The Dominance CEO recently exchanged words with Chael Sonnen on Twitter, as the pair debated the future of 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. Sonnen asked whether Usman was eyeing up the 205-pound division out of respect for middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

To that, Abdelaziz replied:

"Yes but I disagree with him I think he should fight 185lb he can be three divisions champion but I [think] him and Izzy they will fight for big money"

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 twitter.com/chaelsonnen/st… Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen I believe you. He is passing 185 out of respect to Izzy, is that right? twitter.com/AliAbdelaziz00… I believe you. He is passing 185 out of respect to Izzy, is that right? twitter.com/AliAbdelaziz00… Yes but I disagree with him I think he should fight 185 lb He can be three division champions but I him and Izzy they will fight for big money Yes but I disagree with him I think he should fight 185 lb He can be three division champions but I him and Izzy they will fight for big money 💯 twitter.com/chaelsonnen/st…

The 44-year-old confirmed that he's discussed going to middleweight with Usman, but the welterweight king has decided against it because of his friendship and respect for fellow-African champ Israel Adesanya.

Although it seems as though Kamaru Usman isn't interested in the 185-pound division, he could well be swayed if the money is right. Abdelaziz is convinced that a title fight between Usman and Adesanya would be a major success commercially

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far