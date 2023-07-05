Ali Abdelaziz joins in the fun after Henry Cejudo jibes at 'winless' Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor was recently the target of a snide remark from Henry Cejudo following a recent back-and-forth between the pair online.

McGregor has recently made headlines after being accused of sexual assualt, and 'Triple C' appeared to reference the allegations in his recent tweet. It is currently unclear what triggered Henry Cejudo into attacking Conor McGregor, but the former two-division UFC champion wrote this:

"Hey @TheNotoriousMMA I hope you win your upcoming Court Case…it’ll be the 1st win you get this decade."

See the tweet below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Hey @TheNotoriousMMA I hope you win your upcoming Court Case…it’ll be the 1st win you get this decade. Hey @TheNotoriousMMA I hope you win your upcoming Court Case…it’ll be the 1st win you get this decade.

Long time manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdelaziz, also chimed in on the matter. He appeared to find Cejudo's tweet hilarious as he posted the following:

Conor McGregor posted a video mocking Henry Cejudo following his defeat to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. The Irishman shared advice with 'Triple C' about what he could have done to defeat Sterling, which appeared to poke fun at Cejudo's weekly MMA breakdown show on his YouTube channel.

It appears that Cejudo may be harboring some ill-feelings towards McGregor following his loss to Sterling.

'The Notorious' is yet to return to the octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021 at UFC 264. McGregor's return is expected to be made against Michael Chandler, however, the exact date of the contest is yet to be determined.

Michael Chandler points to history as a reason he believes he'll fight Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the respective coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which began airing on May 30. Until recently, it had been expected that the pair will face off following the season finale of TUF 31 on August 15.

However, recent complications surrounding McGregor's re-entry into the USADA testing pool have added to speculation that the fight may not happen. 'The Notorious' was removed from the testing pool following the brutal leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier. In order for Conor McGregor to be eligible to compete in the UFC, he will need to re-enter the pool for six months before competing. As of right now, it is unclear whether or not he has re-entered the pool.

Michael Chandler recently shared his thoughts on the possible fight with McGregor, and said this:

"[The UFC] hasn't announced October cards, November cards, let alone maybe if we fought in December... A lot of people are interested in when it's gonna happen... I'm the guy, Conor's the guy, we're gonna end up fighting sometime. Historically, the coaches of The Ultimate Fighter have never not fought..."

Watch the video below:

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA I don't put too much stock into it. @kfcradio

-

Walk On.

-

See you at the top! I don't put too much stock into it. @kfcradio-Walk On.-See you at the top! https://t.co/qB35cK2wld

Poll : 0 votes