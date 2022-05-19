"I believe he will retire undefeated in the UFC" - Ali Abdelaziz makes bold claim for remainder of Kamaru Usman's career

Ali Abdelaziz has made a bold claim about UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s MMA career. Speaking to The Schmo, Abdelaziz suggested that Usman would retire undefeated in the promotion.

Usman (20-1) has lost just once, early in his MMA career, before entering the UFC. He’s currently on a 19-fight win streak and has successfully defended his title five times thus far.

Ali Abdelaziz notably addressed Usman’s recovery from his hand injury, something that the UFC star underwent surgery for earlier this year. Usman was expected to return in July. However, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s’ recovery has been slower than expected, and he’s likely to return in August or September instead.

On that note, Abdelaziz asserted that Usman will definitely fight this year. He highlighted that Usman has paid his dues in the sport and is now spending more time with his family. Additionally, predicting the rest of Usman’s career, Abdelaziz stated:

“One thing you cannot mistaken – Kamaru Usman one of the hardest working man I ever seen in the gym. This is why he’s the best fighter in the world. That’s why he’s the pound-for-pound king. That’s why I believe he will retire undefeated in the UFC. And I think he’s gonna go on top."

"Like, when I said Khabib [Nurmagomedov] will go on top, I think Kamaru will do this, exactly the same thing. I don’t think anyone right now, nobody show me anybody could even touch him. And I manage a lot of guys in the top five. But the way he dominate everybody, the way he beat everybody, is not man born can even touch him. I don’t think it is.”

Watch Ali Abdelaziz’s conversation with The Schmo in the video below:

Leon Edwards seeks to avenge loss against Kamaru Usman

It’s believed that the UFC would like Kamaru Usman to defend his welterweight title in a rematch against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20. This matchup is yet to be officially confirmed, as Usman’s hand hasn’t fully healed.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



has been ready for his title shot for a good minute and now all roads lead to the UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman! "It means the world to me. It's been long overdue. I'm looking forward to bringing that belt back home!" @Leon_edwardsmma has been ready for his title shot for a good minute and now all roads lead to the UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman! "It means the world to me. It's been long overdue. I'm looking forward to bringing that belt back home!"@Leon_edwardsmma has been ready for his title shot for a good minute and now all roads lead to the UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman! 🏆 https://t.co/LJQKxFRtJA

Regardless, the consensus is that Edwards will face Usman for the belt next. Speaking to ESPN MMA earlier this year, Edwards addressed their rematch and vowed to avenge his 2015 unanimous decision loss to Usman. Edwards said:

“I hate losing and he was the last guy to make me feel that and I couldn't wait for revenge. You know to now go back. Not lost since the last fight and have the opportunity now to go back and get it all in one. Get the revenge, get about and beat the number one pound for pound. It's gonna be an incredible night.”

Edited by Allan Mathew