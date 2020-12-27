Ali Abdelaziz mocks Conor McGregor by comparing Irishman's childhood pictures with UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz has fired yet another shot at Conor McGregor.

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is the stuff of MMA legend by now. One of the most iconic feuds the sport of mixed martial arts has seen to date, McGregor and Nurmagomedov have made it very clear they do not like each other, let alone respect each other.

One person who has constantly chimed in and participated in the heated rivalry on Khabib Nurmagomedov's behalf is his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz has raised his voice once again, comparing the two fighters and inevitably mocking The Irishman in the post.

Ali Abdelaziz makes fun of a young Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz recently posted a picture on Twitter. On the left side, there is a boy with a teddy bear - the face of a young Conor McGregor. On the right is an image of Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestling a bear.

The image claims both children are nine years old:

In short, Ali Abdelaziz intended to make fun of the fact that Conor McGregor was playing with toys at the age of nine, while Khabib Nurmagomedov was grappling with bears in Russia.

Advertisement

The right-hand side image is taken from a video that surfaced a few years ago of 'The Eagle' going one-on-one with a bear. The video reel, despite being hazy, shows a timestamp of September 23, 1997. This is 3 days after Khabib's 9th birthday.

Will McGregor and Nurmagomedov have a rematch?

A Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch of their UFC 229 bout is one of the most awaited bouts in the MMA world. But now, with the latter apparently retired, the chances of this happening are probably slim.

From Conor McGregor attacking a UFC tour bus with Khabib inside, to the pair engaging in a violent post-fight brawl, the bitter rivalry between the two has seen various chapters thusfar.

Last time, despite all the trash talk, Conor McGregor was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the Octagon. But according to many, if a rematch happens, the result might be different this time.

Some claim Conor McGregor is a changed and more matured fighter now. But the same could be said for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 next month at Fight Island. Khabib Nurmagomedov will also be present to support his teammates, as well as having a potential meeting with Dana White.

McGregor recently renewed their rivalry with a now deleted tweet that said "MeDanaAliGonnaGettcha". Ali Abdelaziz has been firing back at McGregor ever since on social media.