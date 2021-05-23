Ali Abdelaziz names 'invincible' opponent for Georges St-Pierre's potential UFC return

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has named an ideal opponent for Georges St-Pierre's potential return to the UFC and it's not Khabib Nurmagomedov.

According to Abdelaziz, GSP recently showed interest in making a return to the octagon against Khabib Nurmagomedov. But since the Dagestani fighter is well and truly retired, Abdelaziz has another opponent in mind for GSP and it's none other than UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

In an appearance on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin podcast, Ali Abdelaziz claimed that Kamaru Usman is the perfect opponent to welcome GSP back if he chooses to return to the fight game. Usman competes in the same weight class as GSP and he's undefeated inside the octagon.

Happy 40th birthday @GeorgesStPierre 🥳



• Two-weight UFC World Champion

• Three-time Welterweight Champion

• One of the greatest fighters in history



The one and only GSP! 🇨🇦🍁 pic.twitter.com/8yu1bnfL6N — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 19, 2021

On the other hand, St-Pierre is one of the greatest welterweight champions in UFC history and was only beaten twice in his legendary career. So a fight between him and Usman would make for an intriguing and thoroughly entertaining matchup, according to Abdelaziz:

"Georges St-Pierre, he wants to come back, he wanted someone untouchable right? That's true. The pound-for-pound king right now, The Nigerian Nightmare Kamaru Usman. That man never lost a fight in the UFC. never got touched in the UFC and smashed everybody," Abdelaziz said.

"If you want to come back and fight somebody invincible, hey, they are the same weight. Georges St-Pierre can come back and fight Kamaru Usman and I will be more than happy, the UFC will be more than happy and it would be such a huge fight."

Kamaru Usman is quickly becoming one of the most dominant champions in UFC history

Kamaru Usman has singlehandedly laid to waste the top contenders in the UFC welterweight division. Usman has been incredibly dominant in all of his title defenses thus far. The promotion is struggling to find an opponent who can actually give him a run for his money.

Stunning knock out Usman Vs masvidal 2 UFC 261 new



The UFC has 3 African Champs:

— Israel Adesanya 🇳🇬

— Francis Ngannou 🇨🇲

— Kamaru Usman 🇳🇬#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/iWgkCSdTND — AMArchibong (@amarchibong) April 25, 2021

With 14 straight wins in the UFC welterweight division, Usman is well on his way to becoming the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. A win against GSP in a potential fight would cement Kamaru Usman's legacy as the greatest welterweight to have ever graced the octagon.