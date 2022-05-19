Ali Abdelaziz names which UFC fighter will end career with the same legacy as Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ali Abdelaziz believes that Kamaru Usman will end his UFC career with the same legacy as the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'The Eagle' retired from professional MMA after his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 back in October 2020.

Khabib retired as the undisputed lightweight champion and with an incredible 29-0 record, having lost just one round in his entire career. He is widely regarded as the greatest lightweight in UFC history.

According to Abdelaziz, just like the Dagestani, Usman will also retire while still at the peak of his powers and with an aura of invincibility surrounding him.

The high-profile MMA manager thinks that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will end his career undefeated inside the octagon and that he'll also have the most title defenses in the division by the time he walks into the sunset.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Abdelaziz said:

"I believe Usman is gonna have the same legacy of Khabib. I think he's gonna end his career undefeated in the UFC, with more title defenses than anybody and he's going to be on top but nobody has even shown me a glimpse like they can touch him..."

Watch the interview below:

Ali Abdelaziz explains why it'd be "criminal" to deny Leon Edwards a title shot next

Ali Abdelaziz also noted that Kamaru Usman is yet to completely heal from the surgery he underwent to repair a ligament injury in his hand. The 44-year-old said that Usman is slowly easing into training and hopes to compete later this year.

However, he also mentioned that the UFC isn't trying to rush him back inside the cage and wants him to take the time to heal before returning. When he makes the walk again, Usman is likely to fight Leon Edwards.

Abdelaziz suggested that it'd be "criminal" if the Englishman didn't get to fight Usman for the title next, having ran through a host of contenders in the division. Edwards is undefeated in his last 10 fights inside the octagon.

"Leon Edwards, he's the number one contender. I think it would be, you know, criminal if you don't give Edwards the title shot. I think he deserves it," Abdelaziz said.

Edited by Harvey Leonard