Ali Abdelaziz offers Tony Ferguson a fight with Islam Makhachev after 'El Cucuy' announces he isn't retiring

MMA promoter and Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz is rather excited about lightweight contender Islam Makhachev. Following Tony Ferguson's disappointing loss at UFC 262 against Beneil Dariush, questions about the former's future seemed to be lurking around once again.

Having now lost three of his last three fights by a distant margin, many believe that 'El Cucuy' may be approaching the end of his lustrous UFC career. However, with his recent announcement of refuting possible retirement, Tony Ferguson is all set to embark on a new journey.

While taking to his Twitter account to squash the rumors, Tony Ferguson encountered a response from Ali Abdelaziz. Hinting at a potential fight between Ferguson and the up-and-coming Islam Makhachev, Abdelaziz said the following in response:

"Let’s go champ @MAKHACHEVMMA he will be ready for you"

How has Islam Makhachev faired thus far in the UFC?

Currently on a seven-fight win streak, Islam Makhachev has been a dominating force in the UFC's lightweight division. Speculatively being denied fights by other competitors in the division, Makhachev is undoubtedly amongst the more feared individuals on the roster. The 29-year old has also shown immense promise by developing an all-round game.

According to former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier, fear seems to be prevalent at just the mention of Islam Makhachev's name. Speaking about ranked lightweights who are avoiding a potential matchup against the Dagestani, he said:

"Nobody will fight him. Islam [Makhachev] is just gonna smash 'em all. He'll beat 'em all. I know for a fact, [the fight] was offered to [Paul] Felder, it was offered to RDA, it was offered to a number of guys in that top 10, and these guys won't fight him. I don't know what more he can do but just to compete, make money, and keep working his way toward the championship. It's very reminiscent of when Kamaru Usman was coming up."

While many in the UFC's 155-pound division may turn down Islam Makhachev, a different outcome can be expected with Tony Ferguson. Never having ducked any opponent in his entire career, Ferguson is indeed cut from a different cloth. Now, with his promise to keep going in the UFC, a future face-off against Islam Makhachev could be on the cards.

