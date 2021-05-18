Daniel Cormier compares Islam Makhachev to Kamaru Usman while breaking down why the Dagestani is being turned down by top 10 UFC lightweights

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier is heavily praising UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev. Drawing comparisons to Kamaru Usman's rise in the UFC's welterweight division, Cormier elucidated why Makhachev is so feared amongst other contenders on the roster.

"Nobody will fight him. Islam [Makhachev] is just gonna smash 'em all. He'll beat 'em all. I know for a fact, [the fight] was offered to [Paul] Felder, it was offered to RDA, it was offered to a number of guys in that top 10, and these guys won't fight him. I don't know what more he can do but just to compete, make money, and keep working his way toward the championship. It's very reminiscent of when Kamaru Usman was coming up"

DC compares Islam Makhachev's difficulty in securing a top 10 opponent to that of Kamaru Usman during his rise 📈



Daniel Cormier also recently stated that he believes Islam Makhachev is the best lightweight in the world.

When did Islam Makhachev sign with the UFC?

Born on September 27th, 1991, Islam Makhachev grew up alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan in the Republic of Russia. Competing in sambo from a tender age, Makhachev went on to secure a gold medal in the 2016 World Combat Sambo Championship.

Signing with the UFC for a four-fight deal on October 2nd, 2014, Islam Makhachev brought serious promise to the big platform. Submitting fellow welterweight Leo Kuntz during their preliminary card matchup at UFC 187, the 29-year old raised the eyebrows of many in the MMA community.

Bearing only a single loss in his UFC career thus far, Islam Makhachev seems to be a force to reckon with. Makhachev is currently on a seven-fight win streak, with his latest victory coming against Drew Dober at UFC 259. His last and only loss came via TKO to Adriano Martins at UFC 192.

Rightly stated by Daniel Cormier, Makhachev is certainly a feared opponent whose performances often ring a bell about Kamaru Usman's rise in the UFC. Having never lost in his UFC career, Usman has forced quality opponents into hesitation on multiple occasions.

With the UFC lightweight belt now strapped around the waist of Charles Oliveira, hungry contenders seem to be on the rise. However, Islam Makhachev appears to be experiencing a severe dearth of opponents in the division. Having been turned down by noteworthy fighters in the same weight class, the Dagestani has concocted absolute fear in the minds of his competitors.

Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs keep that belt for me. See you soon 👊🏼 https://t.co/8tX0WCouBq — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 16, 2021

