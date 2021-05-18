"We've only just begun" - Tony Ferguson confirms he isn't retiring anytime soon

UFC star Tony Ferguson has fallen on hard times of late. The former UFC interim lightweight champion is on a three-fight skid following his losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush.

But according to Tony Ferguson, retirement is out of the question at this stage of his career. The 37-year-old octagon veteran quoted Adam Sandler's classic comedy, Happy Gilmore, to get his message across.

“It Ain’t Over Yet Mcgavin’, The Way I See It ... We’ve Only Just Begun.” -Happy🏌️‍♂️Gilmore

Retire & Give These MF’s A Break!? No, Not On My Watch. Now I’m Pissed.

⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Thank you Hardcore For Picking Me Up When I Was Down- Champ 🥋 # FindingMyHappyPlace # Gold🥇Jacket pic.twitter.com/iEPqXejPMy — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 18, 2021

“It Ain’t Over Yet Mcgavin’, The Way I See It ... We’ve Only Just Begun,” Tony Ferguson wrote on Twitter.

'El Cucuy' has been a perennial lightweight contender for several years after putting together the longest winning streak in the history of the UFC lightweight division. Tony Ferguson collected 12 straight victories from 2013 to 2020.

Based on his recent performances, Tony Ferguson is entirely out of the title picture. The UFC has a track record of using big-name veterans on the decline as high-level gatekeepers. If Tony Ferguson sticks around, that will likely be his career path moving forward.

But Tony Ferguson seems up for the challenge:

"Retire & Give These MF’s A Break!? No, Not On My Watch. Now I’m Pissed."

Tony Ferguson's most recent fight at UFC 262

Tony Ferguson was looking for a much-needed win against fellow top-ten lightweight contender Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

But the fight didn't go Tony Ferguson's way as Dariush implemented a solid game plan to keep 'El Cucuy' on his back for long stretches of the fight. Beneil Dariush ultimately bagged a unanimous decision victory, but Ferguson's fortitude was put on display.

In the second round, Dariush caught Tony Ferguson in an inverted heel hook. The submission hold looked very secure, and it seemed like Tony Ferguson was moments away from giving up or getting his knee ligaments torn. But 'El Cucuy' persevered through the pain and refused to tap.

Realizing that forcing Ferguson to tap was a fool's errand, Dariush let go of the hold and switched back to mount.

It wasn't the first time Tony Ferguson persevered through his opponent's submission attempt. During his UFC 256 fight with future champion Charles Oliveira, Ferguson found himself caught in a nasty armbar. Commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier even thought Oliveira had snapped Ferguson's arm, but 'El Cucuy' hung on until the end of the round.