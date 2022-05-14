"Khabib was never an underdog" - Ali Abdelaziz points out why Charles Oliveira should not be considered lightweight GOAT

Ali Abdelaziz respects Charles Oliveira's ability as a fighter but doesn't regard him as the greatest lightweight of all time. Oliveira is currently on an 11-fight winning streak inside the octagon and holds the record for most submissions and most finishes in UFC history.

The 32-year-old's recent performances have been so brilliant that they have led to comparisons between him and the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov. The undefeated and now-retired Russian fighter's manager recently shared the betting odds for a potential scrap between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Abdelaziz did this to show that 'Do Bronx' doesn't deserve to be regarded as the GOAT in the lightweight division.

According to those odds, Makhachev is an overwhelming favorite to beat Oliveira in a potential clash. The high-profile MMA manager pointed out that Nurmagomedov was almost always favored by the bookmakers to win his fights. Meanwhile, they do not think Oliveira stands a chance against Makhachev despite being on an 11-fight winning streak.

Abdelaziz shared the odds and wrote on his Twitter:

"I respect the man tremendously. Why is Islam -450? Khabib was never an underdog in any of his fights. Please stop with the GOAT talk. @TeamKhabib"

Charles Oliveira weighs in on the lightweight GOAT conversation

Although his fans already regard him as one of the greatest lightweights of all time, Charles Oliveira believes he's yet to achieve such lofty status. However, he didn't shy away from admitting that he's well on his way to achieving the same.

The Brazilian wants to keep his focus on winning fights inside the octagon. He believes that it's for fans to decide whether or not he should be regarded as the greatest lightweight of all time. In a recent episode of MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca, 'Do Bronx' stated:

"I’m getting there. I’m becoming one of the best of all time. I don’t think [I am] yet. One step at a time. I’m up there. We have to keep our feet on the ground, be humble. Let people think that. What do you think, am I the greatest of all time? That’s the question."

Oliveira recently picked up an emphatic first-round submission victory against Justin Gaethje in the headliner of UFC 274. He is no longer the champion after being stripped of the title following his failure to make weight for the fight with Gaethje. However, the Brazilian is now the top contender and will fight for the vacant title next.

Edited by Aziel Karthak