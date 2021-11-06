"Fight him now, better than later" - Ali Abdelaziz reveals which UFC light heavyweight other fighters are ducking

Ali Abdelaziz recently claimed that fighters in the light heavyweight division of the UFC are avoiding Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev.

In a recent tweet, Abdelaziz claimed that UFC light heavyweight contenders are avoiding a fight against Ankalaev. He warned the contenders to fight the Russian before it's too late.

He tweeted:

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 A lot of this light heavyweight in the UFC avoiding Magomed Ankalaev fight him now better than later A lot of this light heavyweight in the UFC avoiding Magomed Ankalaev fight him now better than later

Magomed Ankalaev recently defeated former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision at UFC 267.

Despite having a rather long winning streak of seven, Ankalaev admitted that he was confused as to why his name was being mentioned by so few potential opponents.

Ankalaev said via a translator:

“It’s hard to say why they don’t call my name, because I have a winning streak in the division. And then I see other guys have two, three fights and they’re already fighting for the title. This is what I wonder about."

The Russian is confident about getting his shot at the title. But he is still worried about his progressing age and admitted that he doesn't want to wait too long.

Ali Abdelaziz recently got into a heated argument with Conor McGregor

A few weeks back, Ali Abdelaziz got into an intense argument with former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion Conor McGregor.

The feud began when McGregor tweeted a screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's face from an April 2018 bus attack.

Soon after McGregor wrote the tweet, Abdelaziz defended his client Nurmagomedov who had defeated the Irishman via fourth-round submission in October 2018.

The deleted tweets between Abdelaziz and McGregor. [Image Source: MMA Junkie.]

Things got serious when McGregor shared a screenshot of a Google search for inbreeding in Dagestan, where Nurmagomedov and many of Abdelaziz's other clients are from.

The deleted tweets between Abdelaziz and McGregor. [Image Source: MMA Junkie.]

Ali Abdelaziz, a Muslim, has previously publicly chastised McGregor for insults directed at Muslims and/or Dagestan as a whole. Abdelaziz claimed that the people of Dagestan were some of the best people in the world and were honorable and hard working. He further added that Dagestanis have a lot of integrity, something which McGregor knew nothing about.

The deleted tweets between Abdelaziz and McGregor. [Image Source: MMA Junkie.]

The banter finally ended on a rather heated note.

