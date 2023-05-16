Conor McGregor recently took to social media to criticize Gilbert Burns.

Ali Abdelaziz, who manages the No.5-ranked welterweight, called out 'The Notorious', daring him to clash with 'Durinho'. The former double champ caught wind of a fan tweet, stating:

"Gilbert Burns has got to be one of the most overrated fighters of all time. His biggest achievement is that he had a "close" fight with Khamzat. Hasnt beat an opponent under the age of 35 since 2019. Got 50-45ed by Belal and brutally ko'd by Dan Hooker. He was never THAT good."

McGregor quote tweeted the post, taking aim at Gilbert Burns' first name, and said:

"Ye but what a name, “gilbert” 😂😂"

Ali Abdelaziz responded to his long-time rival by questioning whether he believes he could beat 'Durinho'. He said:

"What about you? You think you can beat @GilbertDurinho? That’s what I thought, shut your mouth"

Check out the fan tweet, as well as the responses from Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz below:

While McGregor has yet to respond, he is currently set to face Michael Chandler. 'The Notorious' and 'Iron' served as opposing coaches on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which will premiere on May 30. Their planned bout is currently without a date as it is unclear if the former double champ has re-entered the USADA testing pool.

Gilbert Burns shares his prediction for Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler

Gilbert Burns was not thrilled with the way Conor McGregor handled things on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, as his teammate was reportedly removed for the latter's fighter.

'Durinho' shared his prediction for the former double champ's return to the octagon against Michael Chandler, another one of his Kill Cliff FC teammates. Speaking with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, the No.5-ranked welterweight stated:

"I think it's going to be a first-round fight. Whoever hits first, that's it. Good night for the other guy. I hope Chandler wins but Conor has a big chance, too. It's a crazy fight, but Chandler at the beginning with that power, with the explosion, with the speed, super quick in and out, I think Chandler can knock him out. We'll see. First round, we'll not see a second round in that fight."

Check out Gilbert Burns' full comments on Conor McGregor's return bout below (starting at the 22:35 mark):

Burns noted that McGregor does not have a future at welterweight as anyone in the top five would finish him in under three rounds. He claimed that 'The Notorious' will only be able to make the champion rich.

