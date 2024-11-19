  • home icon
  • Ali Abdelaziz shares five-word reaction as Islam Makhachev keeps his spot atop P4P rankings despite Jon Jones' TKO win at UFC 309

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Nov 19, 2024 17:35 GMT
Ali Abdelaziz (center) reacts to Islam Makhachev (left) retaining the top P4P soft after Jon Jones' (right) UFC 309 victory. [Image courtesy: @jonnybones, @aliabdelaziz and @islam_makhachev on Instagram]

The UFC rankings have been a hot topic of discussion this year, dividing the fanbase into two camps. One side contends that Jon Jones should be the number one pound-for-pound fighter because of his achievements in the UFC, while the other supports Islam Makhachev for his recent performances. Recently, MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz shared his thoughts on the ranking system.

The UFC announced the updated pound-for-pound rankings following UFC 309. In the main event, 'Bones' put on a dominant performance, eventually securing a third-round KO victory against Stipe Miocic. Fans hoped that this performance would help Jones claim the number 1 pound-for-pound spot.

However, Makhachev retained his position at number 1, while Jones moved up to number 2, taking the spot previously held by reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who dropped to number 3. Reacting to the announcement, Abdelaziz took to X to share a five-word reaction:

“Can only be one king @MAKHACHEVMMA”

Check out Ali Abdelaziz’s Tweet below:

The reigning lightweight champion has been out of action since his last fight against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. In the back-and-forth battle, the 33-year-old secured the victory in the 5th round via submission.

Charles Oliveira shares his thoughts on a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan

Charles Oliveira secured the victory at UFC 309 against Michael Chandler. He seems to be next in line for the lightweight title and revealed that he will be present for the rumored fight between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311.

Do Bronx’ has fought both Makhachev and Tsarukyan in his career and has suffered losses to both men. Before UFC 309, he spoke to New York Post Sports when asked about The Tsarukyan-Makhachev matchup. Oliveira backed Makhachev to get the job done and predicted how the fight would unfold. He said:

"They have very similar games, and I think each has to come and look out for the same things… You have to watch out for the striking because they do offer some striking and they also have to be very mindful of the ground game."

He continued:

"It's very, very similar styles, and I think that they have to watch out for the same things from each other. I think Islam is a little step ahead of Arman. I think he's just stronger by a little bit, but when push comes to shove, any of them could win."

Check out Charles Oliveira’s comments below (8:31):

youtube-cover

Edited by Krishna Venki
