"He will get an immediate title shot at bantamweight" - Ali Abdelaziz shares UFC's plan for Henry Cejudo's return

Ali Abdelaziz says Henry Cejudo's return fight in the UFC will be for the belt at 135lbs.

The Dominance MMA founder represents some of the best fighters on the planet, including Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Gilbert Burns, Kayla Harrison, and Cejudo.

Now that the last person on that list is potentially coming out of retirement, it's time for the manager to earn his money. Cejudo recently rejoined the USADA testing pool and started campaigning for an instant title shot at bantamweight or featherweight. He originally wanted to fight at featherweight, but that demand was shut down quickly by UFC president Dana White.

However, Cejudo certainly deserves respect on his return. The Olympic gold medalist is a two-division champion with wins over TJ Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson, and Dominick Cruz. During a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Abdelaziz had this to say about the return of 'Triple C':

"When Henry [Cejudo] comes back, he will get an immediate title shot at bantamweight. That's what I was being told."

Cejudo's last fight was in May 2020 against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. He successfully defended the title against 'The Dominator' before retiring. 'Triple C' had previously won the bantamweight championship from Marlon Moraes.

Returning to the bantamweight division makes sense because Cejudo never lost the belt, and he deserves a chance to win it back.

Ali Abdelaziz says Henry Cejudo is going to "stop all these guys" in the bantamweight division

If Cejudo rejoins the UFC at bantamweight, he better be ready for a row of killers. Current champion Aljamain Sterling just pulled off an upset against Petr Yan, and the Russian will be keen to win the title back.

Meanwhile, TJ Dillashaw is ready to continue his journey to the top since returning from suspension. Throw in Jose Aldo, Merab Dvalishvili, and Chito Vera and you have a stacked, high-quality division. With that said, Abdelaziz is confident in his client's abilities. During the same interview with Okamoto, he had this to say about Cejudo's return to the bantamweight division:

"Henry Cejudo's gonna come back and whip everyone's a**. I don't think any of these guys have a chance... I think Henry will stop all these guys."

'Triple C' held the bantamweight championship before retiring, so one can argue that he deserves a title shot upon his return. If he can regain the bantamweight title, then the Olympian can make his move to featherweight to become 'Quadruple C'.

