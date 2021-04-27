Ali Abdelaziz shows off Kamaru Usman's new 'BMF' title

Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz appears to be on cloud nine following Kamaru Usman's successful title defense at UFC 261.

The welterweight champion's manager recently posted a picture with the coveted 'BMF' title on Twitter, signaling Kamaru Usman's victory over Jorge Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal claimed the BMF (Baddest Motherf***er) title at UFC 244 after a third-round TKO victory over Nate Diaz. Kamaru Usman's second-round stoppage win over Jorge Masvidal certainly made him worthy of being crowned the new BMF titleholder.

With four consecutive title defenses, "The Nigerian Nightmare" (19-1-0) has solidified himself as one of the greatest UFC welterweights ever.

However, since the BMF title was a one-and-done deal, it is highly unlikely that the original belt will change hands.

Ali Abdelaziz, who shares an incessant rivalry with First Round Management (Jorge Masvidal's managers), believes otherwise. The manager posted a picture on Twitter with a replica of the BMF belt:

Thank you guys for finally gettin the champ @USMAN84kg his belt pic.twitter.com/1ogWxXqqoT — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) April 27, 2021

Kamaru Usman has disparaged the BMF title on many occasions in the past. In the UFC 261 pre-fight presser, the champion invalidated the BMF belt when a reporter asked if he wanted Masvidal's title to be up for grabs at UFC 261.

"There are three belts here; three shiny belts. This is what's important," said Kamaru Usman.

Advertisement

Ali Abdelaziz predicted a knockout win for Kamaru Usman

Leading up to UFC 261, Ali Abdelaziz was certain that Kamaru Usman would win in dominating fashion. Speaking to Aaron Bronsteter, the manager alluded to the improvements that Usman has seen under the tutelage of Trevor Wittman. Abdelaziz also envisioned a stoppage victory for Kamaru Usman.

"Listen, Masvidal is 3-3 in his last six. This is a fact, right? But, Masvidal has found a way to become a superstar. The man is a superstar, he is. He brings eyeballs, right? But also Kamaru really truly believes, with Trevor Wittman, they feel they can go out there and put him away. I think the biggest fight to make is Masvidal vs Kamaru..." said Ali Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz added that Kamaru Usman chose the rematch to put an exclamation on his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal.

"Masvidal is there to put on a great show for the fans but we know what's going to happen... [Kamaru] has to go out there and do what he does the best," added Ali Abdelaziz.

WHAT A KO 🤯@USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. pic.twitter.com/Xp2kLNAesj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 25, 2021