Kamaru Usman pokes fun at Jorge Masvidal as he poses with the 'BMF' belt

UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has poked fun at Jorge Masvidal by posing with the BMF belt.

The Nigerian Nightmare took to his official Instagram account and posted a photograph of himself, with his Welterweight belt on one shoulder and a replica of the BMF title on the other. You can see the post below.

The UFC 251 fight card, which transpired in July 2020, witnessed Jorge Masvidal step in on six days’ notice to replace Gilbert Burns after the latter had tested positive for COVID-19. Gamebred faced Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight title at UFC 251, losing to The Nigerian Nightmare via unanimous decision.

Kamaru Usman’s latest social media jibe at archrival Jorge Masvidal comes at a time when the MMA community is abuzz with speculation regarding their potential rematch.

Masvidal, on his part, has suggested that he’ll be fighting for the title shortly and even provided a timeline for the same. However, the Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch hasn’t been officially announced as of yet.

Dana White had confirmed that the BMF title won’t be on the line in the Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal UFC 251 fight

Jorge Masvidal (left); Kamaru Usman (right)

UFC president Dana White has consistently asserted that the BMF title was a one-off deal and that it won’t be on the line in Jorge Masvidal’s fights.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in the buildup to UFC 251, Dana White reiterated the same. Upon being congratulated and questioned about how he managed to put together the Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal UFC 251 matchup so swiftly, White stated:

“Thanks. You know, well, it’s like the Gaethje-Tony Ferguson fight,” Dana White said, harking back to the short notice fight the UFC booked between Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson for UFC 249 in May 2020.

“Gaethje saw the opportunity and took it,” Dana White added and once again turned his focus to UFC 251, “It was brilliant of Masvidal to slide in after, you know Gilbert Burns tested positive. Gilbert Burns is the No. 1-ranked guy in the world, great fight, fell out. (But) the fight that the people want to see, people’s fight, you know, is this (Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal) fight. And it was absolutely brilliant of Masvidal to slide into this spot and take the fight.”

In addition to praising BMF champion Jorge Masvidal for accepting the UFC 251 fight on six days’ notice, Dana White also confirmed that the BMF title won’t be on the line at UFC 251.

“It is not. It’s not on the line. Usman wants it to be on the line so bad. He will not stop texting me, saying, ‘I don’t understand why this belt isn’t on the line. This guy’s running around saying he’s the BMF champ’. He’s like, ‘I want to squash it all. He’s not going to win my title, and I’m gonna take his BMF belt’. Believe me, Usman has not stopped terrorizing me about this…That was like a one and done, the BMF title.” said White. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)