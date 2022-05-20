Everybody is using Kayla Harrison's name to promote themselves - Ali Abdelaziz totally uninterested in the PFL champion possibly fighting Cris Cyborg

Ali Abdelaziz has suggested that he’s absolutely uninterested in a potential fight between his client Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg. Speaking to MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura, Abdelaziz addressed the ongoing speculation regarding Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cyborg potentially getting out of her Bellator contract and becoming a free agent this summer.

This could make the much-discussed dream matchup between two-time PFL women's lightweight champion Harrison and Cyborg possible in the near future. Noting that Harrison doesn’t need Cyborg, whereas the latter needs her, Abdelaziz stated:

“Everybody is using Kayla’s name to promote themselves. I have no interest into this fight. Kayla will fight anybody. I don’t care promoters, managers, reporters; they all talk about Kayla and Cyborg." He added, "I don’t really care about this fight. This fight will probably never happen. And if even this fight happened, nobody gives a sh**, my opinion, yeah, because Kayla’s Kayla. She’s undefeated. She’s the best female fighter in the world, of my opinion, the pound-for-pound great right now. And she doesn’t need Cyborg to prove anything to anybody.”

Abdelaziz indicated that Harrison is the highest-paid women's MMA fighter and will face any women’s MMA fighter around her weight. Harrison has competed primarily in the lightweight (155-pound) division, except for one fight in the featherweight (145-pound) division.

On that note, Abdelaziz pointed out that Harrison would have no qualms fighting UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes or UFC women’s bantamweight (135-pound) champion Julianna Pena either.

Watch Ali Abdelaziz’s conversation with Danny Segura in the video below:

Kayla Harrison on her “historic” new contract with the PFL

Kayla Harrison has lately been at odds with fighters like Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes, and Julianna Pena. Nevertheless, it’s unlikely that she’ll fight the aforesaid fighters anytime soon unless they sign with the PFL. This is due to the fact that two-time Olympic gold medalist Judoka signed a new deal with the PFL earlier this year.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the undefeated Harrison discussed her historic PFL deal. She said:

“It’s a great contract. I think in terms of MMA deals, it’s historic in the sense that it’s guaranteed money.” Harrison emphasized the lucrativeness of her deal and added, “Win, lose or draw, I’m guaranteed a certain amount of money and if the PFL is unable to secure certain fights for me, I’m guaranteed a certain amount of money.”

Kayla Harrison is coming off a unanimous decision win over Marina Mokhnatkina in a lightweight bout at PFL 3 on May 6th. Meanwhile, Cris Cyborg’s recently defended her featherweight belt by defeating Arlene Blencowe via unanimous decision at Bellator 279 on April 23rd.

