Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor do not like each other. The two men have enmity stemming from the Irishman's vitriolic personal attack at the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference back in 2018. Since then, the world-renowned manager has taken every opportunity to insult 'The Notorious'.

After Henry Cejudo—who Ali Abdelaziz manages—lost to Aljamain Sterling, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to mock 'Triple C'. A backstage clip showed Cejudo reacting to the tweet. While the Olympic gold medalist took the Irishman's now deleted tweet, in stride, Ali Abdelaziz immediately requested his phone to respond.

The Dominance MMA founder took to Twitter to reply to McGregor's attacks with his own. He lambasted the Irishman for his alleged substance abuse issues, accusing him of taking drugs and steroids, while also criticizing him for talking ill of fighters while he sits on the sidelines.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 At least he is fighting instead of you doing drugs and steroids and talking from the side lines, STFU you bi*ch twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… At least he is fighting instead of you doing drugs and steroids and talking from the side lines, STFU you bi*ch twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

The clip in question is from Henry Cejudo's official YouTube channel. Fans in the comment section noted that Abdelaziz always takes the bait whenever McGregor says anything. The humorous reactions fielded by fans is as follows:

The rivalry between the UFC's first-ever double champion and MMA's most successful manager has been a storied one that's mainly taken place on Twitter.

How have Ali Abdelaziz's clients done in recent title fights?

While Ali Abdelaziz is the most successful manager in MMA when it comes to securing lucrative contracts and high-profile fights, his clients haven't had the best time in recent title fights. Justin Gaethje, for example, suffered a first-round submission loss to Charles Oliveira in his last title fight at UFC 274.

Similarly, Kamaru Usman tasted defeat twice in his last two title fights against Leon Edwards. At UFC 278, he was on the wrong end of one of the greatest comebacks in 2022 when 'Rocky' knocked him out cold in the fifth round to bring an emphatic end to the Nigerian's title reign.

In their subsequent bout, Usman suffered yet another defeat to Edwards at UFC 286. Similarly, Kayla Harrison also lost Larissa Pacheco in the first loss of her professional career. Henry Cejudo also suffered a setback against Aljamain Sterling in his recent bantamweight title fight at UFC 288.

