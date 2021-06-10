'Ali is one of the best businessmen and business minds in the game'- Belal Muhammad lauds his manager for balancing out his fighters (Exclusive)

Belal Muhammad recently weighed in on a wide range of topics ahead of his upcoming bout against Demian Maia at UFC 263. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Muhammad also lauded his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, for successfully handling several high-level fighters.

According to Belal Muhammad, Abdelaziz instructs his fighters to make the right call outs and even talk trash to the right opponents. Muhammad also revealed that Abdelaziz doesn't interfere when both fighters stepping inside the octagon are managed by him.

Speaking about the importance of his manager in his career, Belal Muhammad told Andrew Whitelaw:

"I feel like Ali does a good job of balancing it all out where he tells us, 'Don't sit there and call out a fight that doesn't really make sense. Or talk trash to the guys on your team if it's not gonna lead to a fight. So, there's no real point of it. And you know, Ali is one of the best businessman and business minds in the game. I feel like he is the best manager in the game. Like, the way he balances all of these guys out, it's crazy. Even like, he's had, the Moraes and Cejudo fight, Khabib and Gaethje fight, Usman and Gilbert fight. And he stays out of it. He knows that all of these guys are trying to eat so he gotta be able to help them and that's what he does."

Belal Muhammad reveals dynamic with Ali Abdelaziz

While hailing his manager as one of the best business minds in the game, Belal Muhammad also shared more details of Ali Abdelaziz's relationship with his fighters. According to Muhammad, Abdelaziz tries to keep his team as a tight-knit pack and has every fighter on his roster added to a single group chat. Belal Muhammad further told Andrew Whitelaw:

"Ah man, he does that major job of keeping everything professional. We learn everything on a group chat with every single fighter on his roster. He tries to make it like a family thing where we are all cool with each other. Like it's a business, you don't have to hate somebody to fight him. Even as you saw with Gilbert (Burns) and Kamaru (Usman). They were literally teammates but they understand that, 'I gotta put food on my kids table.' So that's what really matters."

