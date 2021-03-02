How many active UFC champions are managed by Ali Abdelaziz?

Ali Abdelaziz is the CEO of Dominance MMA, one of the top MMA management companies in the world. Dominance MMA has managed the best crop of fighters across various promotions like the UFC, PFL, ONE Championship, and Bellator MMA.

With regards to the UFC, Dominance MMA is currently home to two UFC Champions: UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

In addition to managing them, Ali Abdelaziz also has great personal relationships with both the UFC champions. He is often seen hanging around with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman. Moreover, Ali Abdelaziz deeply involves himself with his fighters as far as their careers are concerned.

He actively represents fighters, and that is easily evident in his recent Twitter banter with Tony Ferguson. When Tony Ferguson responded to Ali's Tweet about Kamaru Usman being the greatest Welterweight, Ali replied with a jab of his own:

Tony Tony You know what I’m glad @TeamKhabib never fight with you he would’ve killed your brain you don’t have much left @Justin_Gaethje change you forever you always going to be are stupid nephew 😂 https://t.co/xX27GeKTe4 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 26, 2021

Ali Abdelaziz took huge shots at Tony Ferguson, claiming that it was good for his career that he did not enter the Octagon with 'The Eagle'.

Tony Ferguson then said that he was coming after Ali Abdelaziz and his crew, to which Ali replied:

"Actually you did come after my crew and Gaethje served you. I got 2 guys for you. You pick [Beneil Dariush] or Islam. I believe both will whoop you."

Who are the other UFC champions that Ali Abdelaziz has managed?

Dominance MMA has managed a plethora of UFC champions through the years. The most recent champion to part ways with the MMA world was Henry Cejudo, a former UFC Bantamweight and Flyweight champion.

Moreover, the roster at Dominance MMA consists of various names that have, at some point in time, held UFC titles. These include Frankie Edgar (former UFC Lightweight Champion), Cody Garbrandt (former UFC Bantamweight Champion), and Rashad Evans (former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion).

Dominance MMA has also managed one of the most illustrious UFC Heavyweight champions, Fabricio Werdum. Werdum made a comeback to the Octagon in 2020. In the lead up to his fight, he attended various media conferences. In one of them, he described Ali Abdelaziz as his manager. He said:

"Ali is the best manager in the world. One hundred percent. Ali helped me a lot. When I [had] a bad moment in my career, he helped me [with] everything. He [took] care of me. He [takes] care of all fighters."

Ali Abdelaziz has gone on to make Dominance MMA a huge franchise, and also manages beaming prospects like Justin Gaethje, Gilbert Burns, Islam Makhachev, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Khamzat Chimaev, and Claudia Gadelha.