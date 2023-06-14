Alice Ardelean MMA: British fighter explains why she is 'stripping on OF' while being serious about cage career

Alice Ardelean has been making waves both inside and outside the octagon. With seven professional victories in mixed martial arts, Alice might be inching closer to her dream of competing in the UFC.

Appearing in s recent interview with DailyStar, the EFC opened up about her unique situation. Despite earning more money through OnlyF*ns, she remains committed to her career as a professional fighter. Alice explained that fighting is a part of her identity, and she couldn't imagine herself without it:

"If I would stop I wouldn’t be me. I would think ‘what am I doing with my life’ even though it is not ok to think like that... But it is a part of my life and I think I still have let’s say five more years of fighting because I am a woman or whatever. Maybe more, you never know, I feel ok physically. It’s just a part of me and that is what I have been doing for the last 12 years, fighting."

Alice Ardelean believes 'dignity does not pay bills' as she addresses her critics

Despite facing criticism for her choice, Alice Ardelean firmly believes that dignity doesn't pay the bills and that she has found a way to support herself while pursuing her passion:

“I was really successful straight away and I got a lot of subscribers. Obviously I get a lot of hate because they say 'Where is your dignity’ but dignity does not pay bills. Where is the dignity in working 8-5 all your life until you die? Where is the dignity in that? But some people are just close-minded.”

Beyond her personal goals, Alice is also dedicated to making a positive impact. Through her earnings on OnlyF*ns, she actively donates to animal shelters in Romania:

“We have a lot of stray dogs in Romania. There are a lot of shelters so I always donate now. I don’t donate money because I don’t trust people but I literally go there myself, buy food, millions of bags of dog food and stuff like that. I take them there personally. That’s what I do when I’m home.”

Alice Ardelean is currently preparing for her upcoming bout for the EFC world strawweight title in South Africa.

