"This stuff is lame" - Alistair Overeem ridicules WWE, claims "it's not even a sport"

Hardly one to mince his words, Alistair Overeem recently set his sights on the WWE Universe.

WWE has often found itself on the receiving end of flak from purists and athletes in the combat sports community. 'The Demolition Man' became the latest fighter to jump on the bandwagon.

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Alistair Overeem slammed professional wrestling. Citing poor acting and the routines that they put up as the reason behind his disdain, Alistair Overeem refused to hold back.

"This stuff is lame. It's just lame what all these guys are doing! It's all fake. It's stupid. It doesn't make any sense. It's not even a sport. It's bad acting," exclaimed Alistair Overeem.

Catch Alistair Overeem's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Alistair Overeem feels CM Punk should have been warned before he joined UFC

While crossovers have become the norm these days, it was relatively new when CM Punk did it.

However, crossovers now rarely end the way they did for Punk. During his sit-down with Helwani, Overeem went on to assert that CM Punk should have been warned about what awaited him in the UFC.

"Why did nobody warn CM Punk what he was getting into? Of course he can't fight in the UFC. Of course he cannot do that! That man got mentally destroyed in the octagon. If you look at his WWE stuff, you can already predict it beforehand, 'This man is going to have a bad experience in the UFC.' He could've gotten really hurt," declared Alistair Overeem.

CM Punk only fought inside the octagon twice and neither of his fights ended too well for him. He endured two losses on the trot before calling time on his stint in the UFC. Although his second loss at the hands of Mike Jackson was ruled a No Contest recently, he originally walked out of the fight on the wrong end of a decision.

With the benefit of hindsight, Alistair Overeem's words ring true if we analyze CM Punk's fights. While the WWE may be a big hit amongst some fans, Overeem's contempt for it is hardly surprising.

