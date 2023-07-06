Alistair Overeem's manager denies claims of former UFC star's retirement amid lifestyle change

Alistair Overeem is one of the most well-known heavyweights in MMA history. Although 'The Demolition Man' never fulfilled his dreams of becoming a UFC champion, he was a perennial contender in the promotion's heavyweight division, where he even challenged Stipe Miocic for the 265-pound throne at one point.

At the height of his career, the Dutchman was a hulking kickboxer whose pressure, strength in the clinch, and brutal knees made him an unstoppable force in the sport. He has since taken a sabbatical away from fighting, with many fans stunned by the drastic change in his physique upon his reemergence in the spotlight.

Violent Money TV @ViolentMoneyTV Alistair Overeem will NOT be retiring from combat sports per his management team!



Despite previous reports, Overeem's team has confirmed that he would like to compete another one or two times before hanging up his gloves.



Violent Money TV @ViolentMoneyTV Alistair Overeem will NOT be retiring from combat sports per his management team!

Despite previous reports, Overeem's team has confirmed that he would like to compete another one or two times before hanging up his gloves.

Who would you like to see Overeem face next &…

He showcased a noticeably slimmer frame that's more reminiscent of his days as a light heavyweight. According to Alistair Overeem himself, his leaner frame was due to a focus on improving his own health. Furthermore, he claimed that he was no longer interested in fighting, which his management has since disputed.

Main Event NL, a Dutch sports outlet, confirmed with Overeem's management that he intends to fight one or even two more times before committing to a full retirement from combat sports. The Dutchman last faced Badr Hari in a kickboxing bout last year.

Unfortunately, for 'The Demolition Man', his initial unanimous decision win was overturned into a no-contest after he tested positive for a banned substance, which revealed his use of performance-enhancing drugs. Prior to his kickboxing return last year, he was TKO'd by Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night 184.

Which MMA titles did Alistair Overeem win in his career?

The Dutchman is a veteran mixed martial artist, who has fought for numerous promotions throughout his tenure as a fighter. This led to him winning several world titles in the sport. He was the last heavyweight champion in DREAM, the spiritual successor to Japan's PRIDE FC.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Dec31.2010



Alistair Overeem competes in his final fight in Japan,



MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Dec31.2010

Alistair Overeem competes in his final fight in Japan,

when he finishes Todd Duffee to become the inaugural DREAM Heavyweight Champion

Furthermore, Alistair Overeem was also the Strikeforce heavyweight champion at one point. A minor title he won was the 2H2H light heavyweight championship during his days at 205 pounds. However, the accomplishment that's always eluded Overeem was becoming the UFC heavyweight champion.

Despite his explosive UFC debut against former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, a failed drug test led to a long suspension that derailed the UFC's plans to book him in a title fight against the then champion Junior dos Santos.

